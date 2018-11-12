Here’s what the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade looked like the year you were born

caption Kermit the Frog made his debut in the ’70s. source Macy’s

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade used to be called the Christmas Parade.

It was cancelled from 1942 to 1944 because of World War II.

It’s been a hallmark of the holiday season since then, featuring celebrities, balloons, and marching bands from around the country.

The parade floats and performers through the years reflect different periods in American culture.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will march through New York City for the 91st time this November. Aside from a brief hiatus during World War II when helium and rubber were in short supply, it has been a hallmark of the holiday season since the first parade on Christmas in 1924.

Featuring celebrities, marching bands, clowns, and balloons shaped like cartoon and movie characters, the massive event has been televised since 1952. Grandparents and grandchildren alike share fond memories of watching the spectacle, and the floats and performers through the years reflect different periods in American culture.

Here’s what the parade looked like in its early days and every year since 1980.

1920s: Elephants marched in the first parade in 1924, which was previously known as the Macy’s Christmas Parade.

caption The first parade in 1924. source Macy’s

1930s: Walt Disney helped design the first Mickey Mouse balloon.

caption Mickey Mouse in 1934. source Macy’s

1940s: The parade was canceled from 1942 to 1944 due to rubber and helium shortages during World War II, but was back on for the rest of the ’40s.

caption Uncle Sam in the ’40s. source Macy’s

1950s: The Radio City Rockettes have been perfectly aligned since their first performance at the parade in 1957.

1960s: Miss Teenage America 1961 Diane Lynn Cox rode a float with her “Prince Charming,” actor Troy Donahue.

1970s: Kermit the Frog made his debut in 1977.

caption Kermit the Frog in 1977. source Macy’s

1980: The Sesame Street float followed a marching band.

caption Sesame Street. source Ken Howard/Getty Images

1981: Charles Haid and Michael Warren of the TV series “Hill Street Blues” performed a song and dance number.

caption Hill Street Blues. source YouTube

1982: Woody Woodpecker flew high above Macy’s.

caption Woody Woodpecker. source Macy’s

1983: Purina dog food sponsored a loveably shaggy canine float.

caption Purina’s parade float. source YouTube

1984: Raggedy Anne waved to onlookers.

caption Raggedy Anne in 1984. source Macy’s

1985: The Betty Boop balloon was 67 feet tall and held over 15,000 cubic feet of helium.

caption Betty Boop. source Macy’s

1986: Olive Oyl and Swee’ Pea were preceded by a group of clowns.

1987: Actress Saundra Santiago sang “America the Beautiful.”

caption Saundra Santiago. source YouTube

1988: The Pink Panther was on the case.

caption Pink Panther. source Macy’s

1989: An estimated 1.8 million people attended the chilly parade.

1990: Clifford the Big Red Dog lived up to his name.

caption Clifford. source Macy’s

1991: Spider-Man made his first appearance at the parade.

caption Spider-Man. source Macy’s

1992: Bart Simpson cruised through town on his skateboard.

1993: Members of “America Sings,” a performing arts nonprofit organization for young amateur singers, belted out American classics.

caption “America Sings.” source Stringer/Getty Images

1994: The Cat in the Hat premiered as a new balloon in Times Square, where “Kiss of the Spider Woman” was Broadway’s big hit.

caption The Cat in the Hat. source Stringer/Reuters

1995: “Beethoven” was big. Like, really big.

caption Beethoven. source Jeff Christensen/Reuters

1996: Betty Boop reappeared.

caption Betty Boop. source Jeff Christensen/Reuters

1997: Winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour caused many of the 17 balloons in the parade to rip and deflate.

caption Pink Panther. source Jeff Christensen/Reuters

1998: “Rugrats” were all the rage.

1999: Before “Googling” became a verb, internet search engine Ask Jeeves was the way to go.

caption Ask Jeeves accompanied by Miss America. source Jeff Christensen/Reuters

2000: Head float designer Manfred Bass shared a model of the Mickey Mouse parade float.

caption Head float designer Manfred Bass. source Chris Hondros/Newsmakers

2001: The trauma of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center was still raw.

caption The parade post-9/11. source Chris Hondros/Getty Images

2002: Justin Guarini, the runner-up of season one of “American Idol,” crooned a Christmas song.

caption Justin Guarini of “American Idol.” source Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

2003: Simple Plan rocked out on the M&M float.

caption Simple Plan. source Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

2004: A news ticker shared stories about “Desperate Housewives” and the war in Iraq.

caption The news in 2004. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

2005: The New York City Cheerleaders waved their pom-poms at the crowds.

caption The New York City Cheerleaders. source Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

2006: It rained on this parade. Poor Big Bird.

caption The parade continued as usual despite the rain. source Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

2007: Shrek floated above the city in all of his glory.

caption Shrek. source Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

2008: Miley Cyrus was at the height of her Disney stardom.

caption Miley Cyrus. source Yana Paskova/Getty Images

2009: Keke Palmer blew a kiss to adoring fans.

caption Keke Palmer. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

2010: Miranda Cosgrove rode with the Minions from “Despicable Me.”

caption Miranda Cosgrove. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

2011: Members of the NYPD marched through Times Square.

caption NYPD. source Michael Nagle/Getty Images

2012: US Olympic gymnasts Kyla Ross, Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas of the “Fierce Five” sported their gold medals from the London Olympics.

caption The Fierce Five. source Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

2013: Despite the cold and concerns about the wind, the parade continued as planned.

caption It was a cold November. source Kena Betancur/Getty Images

2014: In “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” the titular character was played by Andrew Garfield.

caption Spider-Man. source Brad Barket/Getty Images

2015: A record number of police officers patrolled the parade in the wake of terrorist attacks in Paris.

caption Pikachu floats through midtown. source Kena Betancur/Getty Images

2016: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade celebrated 90 years.

caption A marching band assembles in the parade. source Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

2017: The red Power Ranger balloon flew down the streets of New York.

caption Saban’s Mighty Morphin Power Ranger balloon. source Noam Galai/Getty Images for Saban Brands

