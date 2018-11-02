25 stunning photos of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

A young spectator marvels at the parade.

A young spectator marvels at the parade.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

  • The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved holiday tradition.
  • Millions of people line the streets of New York City to watch enormous balloons and musical numbers.
  • Here are 25 stunning photos of the festivities.

Now in its 92nd year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is almost as iconic as the Thanksgiving turkey itself. Before digging into heaping plates full of festive foods, 50 million people across the country gather to watch the broadcast of the parade. Another 3.5 million attend in person in New York City.

Here are 25 stunning photos of the parade that show why it has become such a beloved tradition.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade began in 1924.

A clown throws confetti.
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

It has grown into an iconic holiday tradition.

The red Power Ranger.
D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Saban Brands

Macy’s famously refuses to divulge how much the parade costs to produce.

The costumes are elaborate.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

“Macy’s views the parade as a gift to the City of New York and the nation,” a parade spokesperson told NBC. “Like any good gift, you cut off the price tag when you give it, so we keep to that tradition as well.”

More balloons.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Source: NBC

Volunteer balloon handlers rehearse for the big day in empty parking lots.

Rehearsal at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Brad Barket/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Volunteers are all Macy’s employees (or friends and family of an employee).

Mr. Potato Head.
Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

Navigating the massive floats through Manhattan’s skyscrapers isn’t easy.

The Spongebob Square Pants balloon floats down 6th Ave.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

The night before the parade, spectators can watch the larger-than-life characters being inflated.

A balloon gets inflated.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The next morning, the event kicks off at the corner of 77th and Central Park West on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

“Let’s have a parade!”
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Macy’s

The march begins with a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Paralympian Athlete Tatyana McFadden and TV personality Al Roker take part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony kicking off the 90th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Then, the balloons take flight down Central Park West before turning onto 6th Avenue and ending at Macy’s in Herald Square.

The Red Bird of the Angry Birds floats through the air.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The parade is broadcast across the country and watched by 50 million people.

Katie Couric and Matt Lauer.
Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

And 3.5 million spectators fill the streets to watch in person.

The crowds are massive.
Juan Ramos/Getty Images

People line up hours in advance to score a prime viewing spot.

Enjoying the view.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Some even score an office window view along the route.

Chicken Little.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Last year, 3,000 police officers patrolled the parade.

NYPD officers patrol the street as people arrive to watch the 90th Macy’s Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Source: New York Daily News

They still managed to have a bit of fun.

Everyone can enjoy the parade.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Marching bands come from across the country to perform.

Revelers in the parade.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Their coordinating movements and bright outfits make a splash.

Revellers pass Trump Tower.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Other featured performers include the Radio City Rockettes, who have been dancing in the parade since 1957.

The Radio City Rockettes.
Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

There’s always an impressive lineup of celebrity performers, too.

Gene Simmons of KISS.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Among the distinguished guests are a Thanksgiving turkey ridden by pilgrims…

The Thanksgiving turkey.
Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

…and Santa Claus, whose appearance signals the start of the holiday season.

Santa Claus.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images

People of all ages can enjoy the floats, music, costumes, and revelry.

A young spectator marvels at the festivities.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Who can resist the holiday cheer?

Parade participants and spectators throw fake snow.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

