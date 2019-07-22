Macy’s says it will pull ‘mom jeans’ plates from stores after furious customers accuse them of ‘fat shaming’

caption Macy’s said it would pull a set of plates from its stores. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Macy’s said it will pull a set of plates from its stores after a consumer complained about them on Twitter.

The plates, which have painted circles outlining the words skinny jeans, favorite jeans, and mom jeans – in what seemed to be implying were the recommended portion sizes to be able to fit into each item of clothing – were seen by some as offensive.

Others on Twitter were apparently annoyed by Macy’s decision to pull these products, saying that it shouldn’t “bow down to people with no sense of humor.”

Podcast host Alie Ward, who has nearly 37,000 followers on the platform, tweeted a photo of the plates on Sunday, asking Macy’s: “How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states”

How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states pic.twitter.com/1spntAluVl — Alie Ward (@alieward) July 21, 2019

Macy’s responded to Ward’s tweet saying that it agreed with her and that it had “missed on the mark” on this product.

“It will be removed from all STORY at Macy’s locations,” it tweeted. Story is a pop-up-style area in a selection of Macy’s stores that stocks products from small businesses.

Ward’s comment had been retweeted more than 2,000 times as of Monday morning.

“The foodie and food coma one is probably fine, but the fat shaming one is just egregious, and you are right to dispose of, rather than profit from, them,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Macy’s just casually promoting eating disorders and body shaming. MOM JEANS FOREVER,” another said.

A spokesperson for Macy’s did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment or confirm whether it will stand by its stated decision on Twitter and remove the plates from stores.

Many shoppers weren’t too happy about its decision.

“Ridiculous. Don’t bow down to people with no sense of humor,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Hi Macy’s, my wife really wanted these plates but now she won’t spend another dime at your store for anything,” another said.

“Why? Don’t like them, don’t buy them. Let the market decide, not one or two offended people,” another said.