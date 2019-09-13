Macy’s VIP sale has top kitchen appliances, clothes for the whole family, and beauty products for up to 50% off — here are the best deals

- source
- Macy’s is holding its largest non-holiday sale of the year from Friday, September 13 through Sunday, September 22.
- During the VIP Sale, you can save up of 50% on men’s, women’s, and kids’ clothes; home goods and kitchen appliances; and beauty and skin-care products.
- Some Macy’s sale items qualify for an additional 30%, 25%, 15%, or 10% off, so be sure to use the promo code “VIP” at checkout to check for extra savings.
- We rounded up our favorite deals from Macy’s VIP sale below. Some of the best savings we found are for the kitchen, including savings on the Instant Pot, a Nespresso coffee and espresso machine, and an All-Clad cookware set. Anyone looking to refresh their clothes for fall will also find great prices on clothes from brands like from Columbia, Ralph Lauren, and Levi’s.
A mixer to help you bake holiday cookies
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer, $341.99 (originally $474.99) [You save $133]
A Nespresso machine to wake you up in the morning
Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine Coffee & Espresso Machine, $145.79 (originally $312.99) [You save $167.20]
An internet-famous pressure cooker to help prepare meals
Instant Pot DUO60 Pressure Cooker (6-Qt.), $71.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $28]
A new sectional for the living room or family room
Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa, $1,889.10 (originally $2,998) [You save $1,108]
*Plus shipping charges
A mattress to help you sleep better at night
Sealy Posturepedic 11-Inch Firm Mattress (Queen), $494.10 (originally $879) [You save $384.90]
*Plus shipping charges
A stylish table for your dining room
Parker Expandable Dining 6-Piece Furniture Set, $1,529.10 (originally $2,544) [You save $1,014.90]
*Plus shipping charges
A soft, new bath towel
Martha Stewart Collection Chevron Spa Bath Towel, $8.39 (originally $20) [You save $11.61]
A luxury sheet set that’s soft and affordable
Charter Club 700 Thread Count 100% Egyptian Cotton Luxe Sheet Set (Queen), $83.29 (originally $170) [You save $86.71]
A cookware set of the essentials
All-Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set (7-piece), $440.99 (originally $629) [You save $189]
A trent fall coat for her
London Fog Water Resistant Hooded Trench Coat, $111.99 (originally $200) [You save $88.01]
A warm vest for outdoor activities
Columbia Powder Lite Omni-Heat Vest, $79.99 (originally $110) [You save $30.01]
A fall outfit that can be dressed up or down
Free People Wallflower Midi Dress, $62.16 (originally $148) [You save $85.84]
A pair of classic jeans from a trusted brand
Levi’s 710 Super Skinny Jeans, $39.99 (originally $59.50) [You save $19.51]
A pair of stylish cropped jeans
Lucky Brand Straight Capri Jeans, $37.59 (originally $89.50) [You save $51.91]
A sleek work blazer
Calvin Klein Studded Open-Front Blazer, $93.79 (originally $149) [You save $55.21]
A top that can be worn on its own or with a suit jacket
DKNY Tie-Neck Blouse, $48.30 (originally $69) [You save $20.70]
A dress that’s better than a “little black dress”
B Darlin Bow-Back Skater Dress, $41.99 (originally $69) [You save $27.01]
A fall jacket for him
Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Regatta Jacket, $69.30 (originally $99) [You save $29.70]
A pair of classic Levi’s for him
Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans, $59.99 (originally $69.50) [You save $9.51]
A new dress shirt for the office
Calvin Klein Steel Men’s Classic-Fit Herringbone Dress Shirt, $36.39 (originally $75) [You save $38.61]
A fresh set of comfortable boxers
Adidas Men’s ClimaLite Boxer Briefs (3-pack), $20.99 (originally $30) [You save $9.01]
A crisp pair of work pants
Ralph Lauren Men’s Classic-Fit Stretch Sharkskin Pleated Pants, $73.49 (originally $175) [You save $101.51]
A new travel computer case and workbag
Kenneth Cole Reaction Computer Case, $25 (originally $100) [You save $75]
An extra freebie with your beauty purchase
Receive a free deluxe skin-care gift with $100 Clarins purchase [Free]
*Gift added automatically at checkout
- source
P/Y/T Beauty P.O.V. Brow Pencil, $11.56 (originally $16) [You save $4.44]
- source
Girlactik Face Glow, $18.06 (originally $25) [You save $6.94]
- source
Girlactik Discovery Kit, $21.25 (originally $50) [You save $28.75]
- source
Color Riot Eyeshadow & Face Palette, $21.25 (originally $25) [You save $3.75]
- source
Receive a free Michael Kors Tote, Wonderlust Deluxe Mini, and Wonderlust Sublime Deluxe Mini with any $100 or more Michael Kors Women’s fragrance purchase [Free]
*Gift added automatically at checkout
- source
GUESS Juniors’ Off-The-Shoulder Snakeskin Top, $48.30 (originally $69) [You save $20.70]
- source
