Macy’s VIP sale has top kitchen appliances, clothes for the whole family, and beauty products for up to 50% off — here are the best deals

By
Francesca Rea, Business Insider US
-

Macy’s

  • Macy’s is holding its largest non-holiday sale of the year from Friday, September 13 through Sunday, September 22.
  • During the VIP Sale, you can save up of 50% on men’s, women’s, and kids’ clothes; home goods and kitchen appliances; and beauty and skin-care products.
  • Some Macy’s sale items qualify for an additional 30%, 25%, 15%, or 10% off, so be sure to use the promo code “VIP” at checkout to check for extra savings.
  • We rounded up our favorite deals from Macy’s VIP sale below. Some of the best savings we found are for the kitchen, including savings on the Instant Pot, a Nespresso coffee and espresso machine, and an All-Clad cookware set. Anyone looking to refresh their clothes for fall will also find great prices on clothes from brands like from Columbia, Ralph Lauren, and Levi’s.

A mixer to help you bake holiday cookies

Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer, $341.99 (originally $474.99) [You save $133]

A Nespresso machine to wake you up in the morning

Macy’s

Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine Coffee & Espresso Machine, $145.79 (originally $312.99) [You save $167.20]

An internet-famous pressure cooker to help prepare meals

Target

Instant Pot DUO60 Pressure Cooker (6-Qt.), $71.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $28]

A new sectional for the living room or family room

Macy’s

Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa, $1,889.10 (originally $2,998) [You save $1,108]

*Plus shipping charges

A mattress to help you sleep better at night

Macy’s

Sealy Posturepedic 11-Inch Firm Mattress (Queen), $494.10 (originally $879) [You save $384.90]

*Plus shipping charges

A stylish table for your dining room

Macy’s

Parker Expandable Dining 6-Piece Furniture Set, $1,529.10 (originally $2,544) [You save $1,014.90]

*Plus shipping charges

A soft, new bath towel

Macy’s

Martha Stewart Collection Chevron Spa Bath Towel, $8.39 (originally $20) [You save $11.61]

A luxury sheet set that’s soft and affordable

Macy’s

Charter Club 700 Thread Count 100% Egyptian Cotton Luxe Sheet Set (Queen), $83.29 (originally $170) [You save $86.71]

A cookware set of the essentials

Macy’s

All-Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set (7-piece), $440.99 (originally $629) [You save $189]

A trent fall coat for her

Macy’s

London Fog Water Resistant Hooded Trench Coat, $111.99 (originally $200) [You save $88.01]

A warm vest for outdoor activities

Macy’s

Columbia Powder Lite Omni-Heat Vest, $79.99 (originally $110) [You save $30.01]

A fall outfit that can be dressed up or down

Macy’s

Free People Wallflower Midi Dress, $62.16 (originally $148) [You save $85.84]

A pair of classic jeans from a trusted brand

Macy’s

Levi’s 710 Super Skinny Jeans, $39.99 (originally $59.50) [You save $19.51]

A pair of stylish cropped jeans

Macy’s

Lucky Brand Straight Capri Jeans, $37.59 (originally $89.50) [You save $51.91]

A sleek work blazer

Macy’s

Calvin Klein Studded Open-Front Blazer, $93.79 (originally $149) [You save $55.21]

A top that can be worn on its own or with a suit jacket

Macy’s

DKNY Tie-Neck Blouse, $48.30 (originally $69) [You save $20.70]

A dress that’s better than a “little black dress”

Macy’s

B Darlin Bow-Back Skater Dress, $41.99 (originally $69) [You save $27.01]

A fall jacket for him

Macy’s

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Regatta Jacket, $69.30 (originally $99) [You save $29.70]

A pair of classic Levi’s for him

Macy’s

Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans, $59.99 (originally $69.50) [You save $9.51]

A new dress shirt for the office

Macy’s

Calvin Klein Steel Men’s Classic-Fit Herringbone Dress Shirt, $36.39 (originally $75) [You save $38.61]

A fresh set of comfortable boxers

Macy’s

Adidas Men’s ClimaLite Boxer Briefs (3-pack), $20.99 (originally $30) [You save $9.01]

A crisp pair of work pants

Macy’s

Ralph Lauren Men’s Classic-Fit Stretch Sharkskin Pleated Pants, $73.49 (originally $175) [You save $101.51]

A new travel computer case and workbag

Macy’s

Kenneth Cole Reaction Computer Case, $25 (originally $100) [You save $75]

An extra freebie with your beauty purchase

Macy’s

Receive a free deluxe skin-care gift with $100 Clarins purchase [Free]

*Gift added automatically at checkout

A beauty tool to tame your eyebrows

Macy’s

P/Y/T Beauty P.O.V. Brow Pencil, $11.56 (originally $16) [You save $4.44]

A compact that can highlight your best features

Macy’s

Girlactik Face Glow, $18.06 (originally $25) [You save $6.94]

A beauty bundle for you lips and eyes

Macy’s

Girlactik Discovery Kit, $21.25 (originally $50) [You save $28.75]

A vibrant eyeshadow palette to add to your collection

Macy’s

Color Riot Eyeshadow & Face Palette, $21.25 (originally $25) [You save $3.75]

A free gift with your designer fragrance purchase

Macy’s

Receive a free Michael Kors Tote, Wonderlust Deluxe Mini, and Wonderlust Sublime Deluxe Mini with any $100 or more Michael Kors Women’s fragrance purchase [Free]

*Gift added automatically at checkout

An off the shoulder top your daughter will thank you for

Macy’s

GUESS Juniors’ Off-The-Shoulder Snakeskin Top, $48.30 (originally $69) [You save $20.70]

A new pair of pants to wear to school

Macy’s

Epic Threads Big Boys Camouflage Tricot Pants, $18.90 (originally $45) [You save $26.10]