12 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Mad Men’

It’s hard to believe that the beloved TV show “Mad Men” has been gone for more than three years. The AMC drama, which ran for seven seasons between 2007 to 2015, centered on advertising executive Don Draper in 1960s New York.

We decided to take a trip down memory lane and uncover 12 little-known facts about the critically acclaimed series.

The cast didn’t smoke real cigarettes, preferring herbal ones instead.

Smoking was very en vogue in the 1960s, and many of the show’s characters smoke throughout the series. However, the cast didn’t smoke actual cigarettes while filming, opting for Ecstacy herbal cigarettes instead, according to Gothamist.

Crew members from “The Sopranos” helped produce the “Mad Men” pilot.

Because Weiner was a writer for “The Sopranos,” he used primarily crew members from that show to produce the “Mad Men” pilot (which cost $3.3 million) while the hit HBO show was on hiatus, Christina Wayne, former senior vice president of scripted programming at AMC, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Only one actor appeared in every single episode of the series.

Jon Hamm, who played Don, was the only actor to appear in every episode, according to IMDb.

Eight different child actors played Bobby Draper.

Bobby Draper was played by eight different actors according to actress Kiernan Shipka, who played Sally Draper and now stars in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” She gave each of them a nickname, including Slurpee Bobby, Pillow Face Bobby, and Bucket Head Bobby.

Usually, the cast didn’t drink alcohol while shooting drinking scenes — but there were exceptions.

Although the cast usually drank non-alcoholic beverages to portray their hard-drinking characters, some of the actors went for the real thing at times, series creator Matthew Weiner told Vulture: “They can’t drink [alcohol] and act. I don’t want to ruin the show for you. I mean, they can [drink alcohol]. I’m not saying that no one’s ever done a scene drunk on Mad Men. I will not say that, but most of the time, what you’re looking at, what we provide for them, is water.”

Husband and wife John Slattery and Talia Balsam played exes on the show.

Mona, the ex-wife of ad executive Roger Sterling (John Slattery), is played by Slattery’s actual wife, Talia Balsam, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Slattery had his heart set on playing Don.

Slattery initially auditioned for the role of Don, and it took some time for him to warm up to his character, Roger, he told The Hollywood Reporter: “I went in to read for Don; they wanted me to play Roger. Matt Weiner claims I was in a bad mood the whole [pilot]. I had a couple of scenes, but I wasn’t as emotionally invested as some of the people because there wasn’t that much of Roger in evidence yet. Being a selfish actor, I didn’t necessarily see the full potential in the beginning.”

January Jones auditioned for the role of Peggy Olson twice.

Meanwhile, January Jones, who wound up playing Betty Draper, also auditioned for another role at the outset, she told The Hollywood Reporter: “I came in for Peggy twice. Matt said, ‘Well, there’s another role, but I don’t really know what’s going to happen with her.’ He didn’t have any scenes for me, so he quickly wrote a couple.”

The costume designer had Peggy re-wear costumes to give her a more authentic feel.

Costume designer Janie Bryant told Slate in 2012 that she repeated some of Peggy Olson’s (Elisabeth Moss) ensembles for realism: “Actually I have a tradition for Peggy that when we start each season, she’ll wear a dress from the previous season. So that’s a dress that she wore in season four. It’s actually black linen with the white and black grosgrain ribbon down the center. And I always love that tradition for Peggy because I think that this all is really based in reality. That’s what we would do in real life: We repeat our clothes.”

The show’s memorable title sequence drew inspiration from several sources.

The title sequence – in which the silhouette of a suited man plunges from a skyscraper, passing advertisements along the way – was inspired by Saul Bass’ titles for Alfred Hitchcock and Maurice Binder’s for “James Bond,” according to The Guardian.

Weiner’s son, Marten Holden Weiner, played Glen Bishop.

Glen Bishop, an oddball character and love interest for both Sally and Betty, is played by Marten Holden Weiner, Weiner’s son, according to Bustle.

Christina Hendricks and January Jones both had their debut roles in a 1999 TV movie.

Jones and Christina Hendricks, who played Joan Holloway, both made their acting debuts in the 1999 TV movie “Sorority,” according to The Guardian.

