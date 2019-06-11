Madame Tussauds launches a search for a role in new Marvel 4D film

Auditions open across six cities in search for a global star for the new Marvel 4D film experience at Madame Tussauds

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 June 2019 – On 3rd July Madame Tussauds Singapore is hosting open auditions in search for one talented individual to appear in its new global Marvel 4D film experience, premiering next year (2020).









To be in with a chance of claiming this exclusive role in the 4D film, people must don their favourite Marvel Super Hero costume and arrive at Madame Tussauds Singapore between 7pm to 10pm.

Whether someone is a budding amateur actor, major Marvel fan or fancies doing something a bit different in the city this summer, everyone dressed in costume will get the chance to come along and enjoy the Madame Tussauds experience for free.

Auditions are taking place in six cities across the world, starting with the home of Marvel in Madame Tussauds Hollywood and ending at the original Madame Tussauds in London.

Marvel Entertainment Chief Creative Officer, Joe Quesada, who is leading the judging panel for the auditions said: “This is an incredible opportunity for one lucky — TRUE BELIEVER — to show off their cinematic talent and appear alongside the greatest Marvel comic book heroes of all time – Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Thor, Captain America, The Hulk and so many more!”

“We’re looking for someone who’s passionate, enthusiastic and will deliver the lines with the dynamic flair that’s the hallmark of all great Marvel stars!”

The 4D film experience can be found in The Marvel Super Hero Zone and brings to life the legendary Marvel comics using 3D film technology with additional thrilling special effects, including wind, water and smell.

“We’re so thrilled to be one of the Madame Tussuds participating this global collaboration with Marvel! We’re calling out the best of Marvel fans in Singapore to join us on 3rd July. There will only be one winner globally and let’s make sure it’s us!” said Alex Ward, the General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.

For more information about Madame Tussauds Singapore, visit https://www.madametussauds.com/singapore/en/marvel-global-auditions-2019/

Due to venue’s capacity constraint, registration starts 7pm and closes at 8pm, or if the capacity already reaches 50 auditionees on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The judges of the local audition in Madame Tussauds Singapore are Loh Wan Jing Stephanie and Tan Yueh Han, Presidents of Singapore Cosplay Club (SCC SQUARE). One finalist will be selected and his/her audition clip will be shared to the global judging panel — Michael Black, Director of Pure Imagination and Jonathan Lewis, Global IP Licensing Director of Merlin Entertainments.

