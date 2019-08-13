Madame Tussauds Singapore Honours Iconic Bollywood Legend Sridevi

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 August 2019 – As a tribute to Bollywood icon Sridevi, Madame Tussauds Singapore announces the launch of her exclusive wax figure, crafted in memory of the legendary actress to coincide with what would have been her 56th birthday today.









Sridevi’s wax figure is the only one of its kind in the world and an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore. Created posthumously, a team of 20 skilled artists worked closely with Sridevi’s family over the course of five months to replicate her pose, expressions, make-up and iconic outfit. “It was a privilege to recreate such a legendary star in close collaboration with her family,” said Lizzie Parkinson, Costumier from Merlin Magic Making team in the UK. “What made this project particularly challenging and interesting was the recreation of her outfit. Her crown, cuffs, earrings and dress brooch were 3D-printed, and went through numerous tests to achieve the level of detail needed. It was a joy to see everyone’s work come together and we look forward to unveiling the figure soon.”

The figure will be officially launched in early September by Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor, Indian film producer, and his two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. He says, “I am touched that Madame Tussauds is honouring my wife, Sridevi Kapoor, and her work by having her figure immortalised. I, along with my family will be a part of the occasion when the figure is unveiled in Madame Tussauds Singapore at the Ultimate Film Star Experience. We hope this exhibit can be a place for everybody to continue paying their tributes to her.”

Placed at a Mr. India set in the Ultimate Film Star Experience (UFSE) zone, the figure will be accompanied by a special memorial wall where Sridevi’s fans can leave their tribute messages. There will also be lucky fans from Madame Tussauds Singapore’s social media pages selected to join the event and witness the unveiling of the star’s wax figure along the family. Further details will be announced on their official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

Alex Ward, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore said, “Sridevi is an icon in Indian cinema and the Ultimate Film Star Experience (UFSE) zone would not be complete without her. We are honoured to play a part in keeping her legacy alive in Madame Tussauds Singapore and look forward to unveiling the commemorative wax figure, the first and only one of its kind in the world, with Sridevi’s family soon.”

Sridevi is one of the most influential actresses of Indian cinema, inspiring numerous actresses and amassing hordes of fans worldwide. Regarded as the first female superstar of Indian cinema, she redefined the importance of female leads in India’s largely male-dominated film industry. Sridevi won countless accolades during her lifetime, including the prestigious National Film Award, the Nandi Award, as well as the Padma Shri. She established herself in Bollywood in a career that spanned five decades.

The newly launched UFSE spanning 2,500 sq ft, brings guests on a journey through the glitz and glamour of Indian cinema culture from the moment they step through the doors and join the world’s largest celebration of Indian superstars. The unique experience utilises cutting-edge technology like Kinect and AR to give visitors the chance to step into the limelight: https://youtu.be/EmLdC8Vhzq4





About Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds is the ultimate celebrity experience and the world’s best known and most popular wax attraction. There are currently 24 Madame Tussauds attractions around the world. Each of the attractions is unique and tailored to the host city and visitor demographic to feature both local as well as international figures. These attractions are continually endorsed by celebrities, sports stars, royalty and global politicians.

Founded in London in 1835, Madame Tussauds’ amazing wax figures are so high quality and so lifelike that even the celebrities themselves do a double take when they see them — and all in stunning interactive themed sets designed to excite, amaze, and surprise, including some with unique animated features! And, with no bars, ropes or barriers around the figures, visitors will have no problem believing that they really are standing beside their heroes and the photographs taken with favourite stars will be a special memory for ever.

The result of 200 years of expertise and painstaking research every figure takes Madame Tussauds’ gifted sculptors a minimum of three months to make, and costs more than $300K (Singapore dollars). Most contemporary figures are also produced following sittings with the celebrities themselves and are the result of hundreds of separate measurements, hours matching skin tone, eye and hair colour — with every individual hair inserted separately. Celebrities and film studio wardrobe departments often supply clothing for their figures, or designers will reproduce significant or iconic outfits as exact replicas, only for Madame Tussauds. Inclusion in one of Madame Tussauds attractions around the world is seen as a huge honour and recognition of an individual’s contribution, status and achievement.





About Merlin Entertainments plc

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS plc is the leading name in location-based, family entertainment. Europe’s Number 1 and the world’s second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates more than 110 attractions, hotels and holiday villages in 23 countries and across 4 continents. The company aims to deliver memorable and rewarding experiences to its almost 63 million visitors worldwide, through its iconic global and local brands, and the commitment and passion of its managers and 26,000 employees (peak season).

Merlin currently has different brands in Asia including Madame Tussauds, LEGOLAND Parks and Resorts, SEA LIFE and LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Visit http://www.merlinentertainments.biz/ for more information.