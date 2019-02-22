Madame Tussauds Singapore presents first & only figure of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 February, 2019 – Collaborating with Madame Tussauds Singapore, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu will be launching his first and only wax figure in the world on March 25th, 2019 in Hyderabad. This will be a special moment for Madame Tussauds Singapore as this will be the first time unveiling a prestigious figure outside of Singapore. Mahesh’s wax figure will join Madame Tussauds Singapore — the home of other A-list icons, the IIFA Award Experience and the new upcoming Ultimate Film Star Experience. All his fans will be able to get up close and grab their selfies with superstar Mahesh very soon.









Mahesh – one of the most successful actors of Telugu cinema has had many achievements in his career. “I am quite excited for the honour and this is a moment to cherish. It took over four hours to get the measurements and other details. Like all my fans, I am also eagerly waiting to see my wax statue of Madame Tussauds” said Mahesh Babu.

The skilled Madame Tussauds sculpting team specially travelled to Hyderabad to meet Mahesh Babu and conduct a detailed sitting process. More than 200 measurements were taken; the team also matched the hair and eye color of the actor to ensure a truly authentic representation of the star.

Alex Ward, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore said, “Mahesh Babu is a superstar and we are honoured to partner with him. To finally add a Tollywood star to our attraction is an important step. We receive many Indian tourists from all over the country and our goal is to represent the best of Indian cinema.”

Madame Tussauds Singapore continues to grow their attraction with more immersive experiences. In spring they will also launch the Ultimate Film Star Experience. Guests will go on a behind the scenes journey, where they will rise to fame. This experience will give guests the chance to audition for a leading role as they act, dance and star alongside superstars of Indian cinema surrounded by interactive technology!

About Madame Tussauds

MADAME TUSSAUDS – Welcoming a fabulous 10 million guests though our world-famous doors every year, Madame Tussauds gives you the chance to experience the ULTIMATE fame experience.

We have over 23 unique locations around the globe, from New York to Shanghai, Amsterdam to Sydney – and of course London, where the story began.

Truly immerse yourself in our famous worlds and get a taste of life of the rich and famous, as in 2019, the opportunity to become the star continues!

