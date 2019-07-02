These are the best five players on every NFL team, according to ‘Madden 20’

- source
- “Madden 20″/Electronic Arts
- The NFL preseason kicks off tonight, giving fans their first chance to check out their team’s roster before the official start of the 2019 season.
- While players will be doing everything they can to secure their spot on the regular season roster, “Madden 20” has already solidified ratings for more than 3,000 NFL players.
- Players are judge based on more than 50 specific attributes, and can earn a maximum rating of 99 Overall.
The NFL pre-season starts today, giving fans an early look at how their favorite teams stand to measure up on the field. But with all the trades and free agent signings of the offseason, it can be hard to keep track of the top talent that’s about to start suiting up.
Luckily, “Madden 20,” the most popular football game on the planet, has rated more than 3,000 NFL players and overhauled the rosters of all 32 NFL teams ahead of the 2019 season. “Madden” ratings judge players based on more than 50 specific attributes, using a mix of statistics and game film.
The creators of “Madden NFL 20” said they want the game to feel more realistic this season, leading to lower ratings overall and larger skill gaps between superstars and average players. The game’s highest possible rating is 99 points, but only a select few players make it into the coveted “99 Club” each year. “Madden” ratings are updated every week during the season, so there’s a chance that some players could see their stock rise as the season gets underway.
“Madden NFL 20” will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 2. You can get access to the game three days early by joining EA’s Origin Access Premier or by preordering the $80 Superstar Edition.
Here are the top-rated players on all 32 NFL teams, with the teams listed in alphabetical order:
Arizona Cardinals – Patrick Peterson, Cornerback, 92 Overall
- Alex Trautwig/Getty Images
David Johnson, Running Back, 87 Overall
Larry Fitzgerald, Wide Receiver, 84 Overall
Marcus Gilbert, Right Tackle, 84 Overall
D.J. Swearinger, Sr., Safety, 83 Overall
Atlanta Falcons – Julio Jones, Wide Receiver, 98 Overall
Deion Jones, Middle Linebacker, 90 Overall
Devonta Freeman, Running Back, 89 Overall
Alex Mack, Center, 89 Overall
Matt Ryan, Quarterback, 89 Overall
Baltimore Ravens – Earl Thomas, Safety, 95 Overall
Michael Pierce, Defensive Tackle, 92 Overall
Marshal Yanda, Guard, 91 Overall
Justin Tucker, Kicker, 87 Overall
Mark Ingram II, Running Back, 86 Overall
Buffalo Bills – Micah Hyde, Safety, 86 Overall
- Brett Carlsen / Getty Images
Tre’Davious White, Cornerback, 85 Overall
Cole Beasley, Wide Receiver, 83 Overall
Jerry Hughes, Defensive End, 83 Overall
Lorenzo Alexander, Outside Linebacker, 82 Overall
Carolina Panthers – Luke Kuechly, Middle Linebacker, 98 Overall
- Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Christian McCaffrey, Running Back, 91 Overall
Greg Olson, Tight End, 89 Overall
Matt Paradis, Center, 88 Overall
Gerald McCoy, Defensive End, 86 Overall
Chicago Bears – Khalil Mack, Outside Linebacker, 99 Overall
- Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Eddie Jackson, Safety, 91 Overall
Kyle Fuller, Cornerback, 89 Overall
Trey Burton, Tight End, 87 Overall
Akiem Hicks, Defensive End, 87 Overall
Cincinnati Bengals – Geno Atkins, Defensive Tackle, 91 Overall
- John Grieshop/Getty
A.J. Green, Wide Receiver, 90 Overall
Tyler Eifert, Tight End, 88 Overall
Joe Mixon, Running Back, 88 Overall
William Jackson, Cornerback, 84 Overall
Cleveland Browns – Odell Beckham Jr., Wide Receiver, 96 Overall
Myles Garret, Defensive End, 91 Overall
Kareem Hunt, Running Back, 90 Overall
Denzel Ward, Cornerback, 88 Overall
Joel Bitonio, Guard, 87 Overall
Dallas Cowboys – Zack Martin, Guard, 96 Overall
- Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Ezekiel Elliot, Running Back, 94 Overall
Travis Frederick, Center, 94 Overall
Tyron Smith, Offensive Tackle, 94 Overall
Byron Jones, Cornerback, 91 Overall
Denver Broncos – Von Miller, Outside Linebacker, 97 Overall
Chris Harris Jr., Cornerback, 90 Overall
Emmanuel Sanders, Wide Receiver, 88 Overall
Kareem Jackson, Cornerback, 86 Overall
Phillip Lindsay, Running Back, 86 Overall
Detroit Lions – Damon Harrison, Sr., Defensive Tackle, 95 Overall
- Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Darius Slay Jr., Cornerback, 89 Overall
Trey Flowers, Defensive End, 87 Overall
Marvin Jones, Jr., Wide Receiver, 86 Overall
Kenny Golladay, Wide Receiver, 83 Overall
Green Bay Packers – David Bakhtiari, 97 Overall, Left Tackle
- Mike McGinnis/Getty Images
Davante Adams, Wide Receiver, 92 Overall
Kenny Clark, Defensive Tackle, 90 Overall
Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback, 90 Overall
Adrian Amos Jr., Safety, 87 Overall
Houston Texans – DeAndrew Hopkins, Wide Receiver, 99 Overall
- Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
J.J. Watt, Defensive End, 97 Overall
Jadeveon Clowney, Outside Linebacker, 92 Overall
Lamar Miller, Running Back, 85 Overall
Justin Reid, Safety, 84 Overall
Indianapolis Colts – Andrew Luck, Quarterback, 92 Overall
- Andy Lyons/Getty Images
T.Y. Hilton, Wide Receiver, 91 Overall
Justin Houston, Defensive End, 87 Overall
Quenton Nelson, Guard, 87 Overall
Eric Ebron, Tight End, 86 Overall
Jacksonville Jaguars – Jalen Ramsey, Cornerback, 96 Overall
- Peter Aiken/Getty Images
Calais Campbell, Defensive End, 92 Overall
A.J. Bouye, Cornerback, 88 Overall
Telvin Smith, Outside Linebacker, 88 Overall
Brandon Linder, Center, 86 Overall
Kansas City Chiefs – Patrick Mahomes, 97 Overall
- David Eulitt/Getty Images
Travis Kelce, Tight End, 96 Overall
Tyreek Hill, Wide Receiver, 94 Overall
Mitchell Schwartz, Tackle, 93 Overall
Chris Jones, Defensive Tackle, 89 Overall
Los Angeles Chargers – Phillip Rivers, Quarterback, 94 Overall
- Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Melvin Gordon III, Running Back, 92 Overall
Keenan Allen, Wide Receiver, 89 Overall
Casey Hayward Jr., Cornerback, 89 Overall
Joey Bosa, Defensive End, 88 Overall
Los Angeles Rams – Aaron Donald, Defensive End, 99 Overall
Todd Gurley II, Running Back, 97 Overall
Andrew Whitworth, Offensive Tackle, 93 Overall
Brandin Cooks, Wide Receiver, 87 Overall
Aqib Talib, Cornerback, 87 Overall
Miami Dolphins – Kenny Stills, Wide Receiver, 84 Overall
- Grant Halverson/Getty
Laremy Tunsil, Offensive Tackle, 84 Overall
Xavien Howard, Cornerback, 83 Overall
Reshad Jones, Safety, 83 Overall
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Safety, 80 Overall
Minnesota Vikings – Harrison Smith, Safety, 94 Overall
- Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
Adam Thielen, Wide Receiver, 94 Overall
Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver, 93 Overall
Danielle Hunter, Defensive End, 86 Overall
Linval Joseph, Defensive Tackle, 86 Overall
New England Patriots – Tom Brady, Quarterback, 96 Overall
- Reuters/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Stephon Gilmore, Cornerback, 94 Overall
Julian Edelman, Wide Receiver, 89 Overall
Devin McCourty, Safety, 89 Overall
Shaq Mason, Guard, 88 Overall
New Orleans Saints – Michael Thomas, 95 Overall
- Chris Graythen / Getty Images
Drew Brees, Quarterback, 92 Overall
Cameron Jordan, Defensive End, 91 Overall
Alvin Kamara, Running Back, 90 Overall
Terron Armstead, Offensive Tackle, 88 Overall
New York Giants – Saquon Barkley, Running Back, 91 Overall
- Rob Carr/Getty Images
Kevin Zeitler, Guard, 89 Overall
Golden Tate III, Wide Receiver, 85 Overall
Evan Engram, Tight End, 84 Overall
Jabrill Peppers, Safety, 84 Overall
New York Jets – Le’veon Bell
Jamal Adams, Safety, 90 Overall
C.J. Mosley, Middle Linebacker, 87 Overall
Avery Williamson, Middle Linebacker, 85 Overall
Leonard Williams, Defensive End, 84 Overall
Oakland Raiders – Antonio Brown, Wide Receiver, 98 Overall
Rodney Hudson, Center, 93 Overall
LaMarcus Joyner, Safety, 85 Overall
Tyrell Williams, Wide Receiver, 83 Overall
Derek Carr, Quarterback, 80 Overall
Philadelphia Eagles – Fletcher Cox, Defensive Tackle, 96 Overall
Jason Kelce, Center, 94 Overall
Zach Ertz, Tight End, 93 Overall
Malcom Jenkins, Safety, 92 Overall
Brandon Brooks, Guard, 90 Overall
Pittsburgh Steelers – David DeCastro, Guard, 93 Overall
- Joe Sargent/Getty Images
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Wide Receiver, 88 Overall
Cameron Heyward, Defensive End, 86 Overall
Alejandro Villanueva, Offensive Tackle, 86 Overall
Maurkice Pouncey, Center, 85 Overall
San Francisco 49ers – Richard Sherman, Cornerback, 93 Overall
George Kittle, Tight End, 90 Overall
Joe Staley, Offensive Tackle, 90 Overall
DeForest Buckner, Defensive Tackle, 87 Overall
Robbie Gould, Kicker, 85 Overall
Seattle Seahawks – Bobby Wagner, Middle Linebacker, 99 Overall
Russell Wilson, Quarterback, 91 Overall
Chris Carson, Running Back, 87 Overall
Tyler Lockett, Wide Receiver, 87 Overall
Michael Dickson, Punter, 83 Overall
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Mike Evans, Wide Receiver, 91 Overall
- Thearon W. Henderson/Getty
Lavonte David, Middle Linebacker, 90 Overall
Demar Dotson, Offensive Tackle, 88 Overall
Ali Marpet, Guard, 88 Overall
Ndamukong Suh, Defensive End, 85 Overall
Tennessee Titans – Delanie Walker, Tight End, 92 Overall
- Mark Brown/Getty Images
Kevin Byard, Safety, 89 Overall
Jurrell Casey, Defensive End, 86 Overall
Dion Lewis, Running Back, 84 Overall
Cameron Wake, Outside Linebacker, 84 Overall
Washington Redskins – Trent Williams, Offensive Tackle, 95 Overall
- Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Jordan Reed, Tight End, 88 Overall
Ryan Kerrigan, Outside Linebacker, 87 Overall
Brandon Scherff, Guard, 87 Overall
Landon Collins, Safety, 83 Overall