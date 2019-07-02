These are the best five players on every NFL team, according to ‘Madden 20’

caption Defending NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is the highest-rated quarterback in “Madden 20,” with a 97 Overall Rating. source “Madden 20″/Electronic Arts

The NFL preseason kicks off tonight, giving fans their first chance to check out their team’s roster before the official start of the 2019 season.

While players will be doing everything they can to secure their spot on the regular season roster, “Madden 20” has already solidified ratings for more than 3,000 NFL players.

Players are judge based on more than 50 specific attributes, and can earn a maximum rating of 99 Overall.

The NFL pre-season starts today, giving fans an early look at how their favorite teams stand to measure up on the field. But with all the trades and free agent signings of the offseason, it can be hard to keep track of the top talent that’s about to start suiting up.

Luckily, “Madden 20,” the most popular football game on the planet, has rated more than 3,000 NFL players and overhauled the rosters of all 32 NFL teams ahead of the 2019 season. “Madden” ratings judge players based on more than 50 specific attributes, using a mix of statistics and game film.

The creators of “Madden NFL 20” said they want the game to feel more realistic this season, leading to lower ratings overall and larger skill gaps between superstars and average players. The game’s highest possible rating is 99 points, but only a select few players make it into the coveted “99 Club” each year. “Madden” ratings are updated every week during the season, so there’s a chance that some players could see their stock rise as the season gets underway.

“Madden NFL 20” will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 2. You can get access to the game three days early by joining EA’s Origin Access Premier or by preordering the $80 Superstar Edition.

Here are the top-rated players on all 32 NFL teams, with the teams listed in alphabetical order:

Arizona Cardinals – Patrick Peterson, Cornerback, 92 Overall

David Johnson, Running Back, 87 Overall

Larry Fitzgerald, Wide Receiver, 84 Overall

Marcus Gilbert, Right Tackle, 84 Overall

D.J. Swearinger, Sr., Safety, 83 Overall

Atlanta Falcons – Julio Jones, Wide Receiver, 98 Overall

Deion Jones, Middle Linebacker, 90 Overall

Devonta Freeman, Running Back, 89 Overall

Alex Mack, Center, 89 Overall

Matt Ryan, Quarterback, 89 Overall

Baltimore Ravens – Earl Thomas, Safety, 95 Overall

Michael Pierce, Defensive Tackle, 92 Overall

Marshal Yanda, Guard, 91 Overall

Justin Tucker, Kicker, 87 Overall

Mark Ingram II, Running Back, 86 Overall

Buffalo Bills – Micah Hyde, Safety, 86 Overall

Tre’Davious White, Cornerback, 85 Overall

Cole Beasley, Wide Receiver, 83 Overall

Jerry Hughes, Defensive End, 83 Overall

Lorenzo Alexander, Outside Linebacker, 82 Overall

Carolina Panthers – Luke Kuechly, Middle Linebacker, 98 Overall

Christian McCaffrey, Running Back, 91 Overall

Greg Olson, Tight End, 89 Overall

Matt Paradis, Center, 88 Overall

Gerald McCoy, Defensive End, 86 Overall

Chicago Bears – Khalil Mack, Outside Linebacker, 99 Overall

Eddie Jackson, Safety, 91 Overall

Kyle Fuller, Cornerback, 89 Overall

Trey Burton, Tight End, 87 Overall

Akiem Hicks, Defensive End, 87 Overall

Cincinnati Bengals – Geno Atkins, Defensive Tackle, 91 Overall

A.J. Green, Wide Receiver, 90 Overall

Tyler Eifert, Tight End, 88 Overall

Joe Mixon, Running Back, 88 Overall

William Jackson, Cornerback, 84 Overall

Cleveland Browns – Odell Beckham Jr., Wide Receiver, 96 Overall

Myles Garret, Defensive End, 91 Overall

Kareem Hunt, Running Back, 90 Overall

Denzel Ward, Cornerback, 88 Overall

Joel Bitonio, Guard, 87 Overall

Dallas Cowboys – Zack Martin, Guard, 96 Overall

Ezekiel Elliot, Running Back, 94 Overall

Travis Frederick, Center, 94 Overall

Tyron Smith, Offensive Tackle, 94 Overall

Byron Jones, Cornerback, 91 Overall

Denver Broncos – Von Miller, Outside Linebacker, 97 Overall

Chris Harris Jr., Cornerback, 90 Overall

Emmanuel Sanders, Wide Receiver, 88 Overall

Kareem Jackson, Cornerback, 86 Overall

Phillip Lindsay, Running Back, 86 Overall

Detroit Lions – Damon Harrison, Sr., Defensive Tackle, 95 Overall

Darius Slay Jr., Cornerback, 89 Overall

Trey Flowers, Defensive End, 87 Overall

Marvin Jones, Jr., Wide Receiver, 86 Overall

Kenny Golladay, Wide Receiver, 83 Overall

Green Bay Packers – David Bakhtiari, 97 Overall, Left Tackle

Davante Adams, Wide Receiver, 92 Overall

Kenny Clark, Defensive Tackle, 90 Overall

Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback, 90 Overall

Adrian Amos Jr., Safety, 87 Overall

Houston Texans – DeAndrew Hopkins, Wide Receiver, 99 Overall

J.J. Watt, Defensive End, 97 Overall

Jadeveon Clowney, Outside Linebacker, 92 Overall

Lamar Miller, Running Back, 85 Overall

Justin Reid, Safety, 84 Overall

Indianapolis Colts – Andrew Luck, Quarterback, 92 Overall

T.Y. Hilton, Wide Receiver, 91 Overall

Justin Houston, Defensive End, 87 Overall

Quenton Nelson, Guard, 87 Overall

Eric Ebron, Tight End, 86 Overall

Jacksonville Jaguars – Jalen Ramsey, Cornerback, 96 Overall

Calais Campbell, Defensive End, 92 Overall

A.J. Bouye, Cornerback, 88 Overall

Telvin Smith, Outside Linebacker, 88 Overall

Brandon Linder, Center, 86 Overall

Kansas City Chiefs – Patrick Mahomes, 97 Overall

caption Mahomes is the defending NFL MVP, and the highest rated quarterback in Madden. source David Eulitt/Getty Images

Travis Kelce, Tight End, 96 Overall

Tyreek Hill, Wide Receiver, 94 Overall

Mitchell Schwartz, Tackle, 93 Overall

Chris Jones, Defensive Tackle, 89 Overall

Los Angeles Chargers – Phillip Rivers, Quarterback, 94 Overall

Melvin Gordon III, Running Back, 92 Overall

Keenan Allen, Wide Receiver, 89 Overall

Casey Hayward Jr., Cornerback, 89 Overall

Joey Bosa, Defensive End, 88 Overall

Los Angeles Rams – Aaron Donald, Defensive End, 99 Overall

Todd Gurley II, Running Back, 97 Overall

Andrew Whitworth, Offensive Tackle, 93 Overall

Brandin Cooks, Wide Receiver, 87 Overall

Aqib Talib, Cornerback, 87 Overall

Miami Dolphins – Kenny Stills, Wide Receiver, 84 Overall

Laremy Tunsil, Offensive Tackle, 84 Overall

Xavien Howard, Cornerback, 83 Overall

Reshad Jones, Safety, 83 Overall

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Safety, 80 Overall

Minnesota Vikings – Harrison Smith, Safety, 94 Overall

Adam Thielen, Wide Receiver, 94 Overall

Stefon Diggs, Wide Receiver, 93 Overall

Danielle Hunter, Defensive End, 86 Overall

Linval Joseph, Defensive Tackle, 86 Overall

New England Patriots – Tom Brady, Quarterback, 96 Overall

Stephon Gilmore, Cornerback, 94 Overall

Julian Edelman, Wide Receiver, 89 Overall

Devin McCourty, Safety, 89 Overall

Shaq Mason, Guard, 88 Overall

New Orleans Saints – Michael Thomas, 95 Overall

caption Thomas recently signed a $100 million contract to become the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver. source Chris Graythen / Getty Images

Drew Brees, Quarterback, 92 Overall

Cameron Jordan, Defensive End, 91 Overall

Alvin Kamara, Running Back, 90 Overall

Terron Armstead, Offensive Tackle, 88 Overall

New York Giants – Saquon Barkley, Running Back, 91 Overall

Kevin Zeitler, Guard, 89 Overall

Golden Tate III, Wide Receiver, 85 Overall

Evan Engram, Tight End, 84 Overall

Jabrill Peppers, Safety, 84 Overall

New York Jets – Le’veon Bell

Jamal Adams, Safety, 90 Overall

C.J. Mosley, Middle Linebacker, 87 Overall

Avery Williamson, Middle Linebacker, 85 Overall

Leonard Williams, Defensive End, 84 Overall

Oakland Raiders – Antonio Brown, Wide Receiver, 98 Overall

Rodney Hudson, Center, 93 Overall

LaMarcus Joyner, Safety, 85 Overall

Tyrell Williams, Wide Receiver, 83 Overall

Derek Carr, Quarterback, 80 Overall

Philadelphia Eagles – Fletcher Cox, Defensive Tackle, 96 Overall

Jason Kelce, Center, 94 Overall

Zach Ertz, Tight End, 93 Overall

Malcom Jenkins, Safety, 92 Overall

Brandon Brooks, Guard, 90 Overall

Pittsburgh Steelers – David DeCastro, Guard, 93 Overall

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Wide Receiver, 88 Overall

Cameron Heyward, Defensive End, 86 Overall

Alejandro Villanueva, Offensive Tackle, 86 Overall

Maurkice Pouncey, Center, 85 Overall

San Francisco 49ers – Richard Sherman, Cornerback, 93 Overall

George Kittle, Tight End, 90 Overall

Joe Staley, Offensive Tackle, 90 Overall

DeForest Buckner, Defensive Tackle, 87 Overall

Robbie Gould, Kicker, 85 Overall

Seattle Seahawks – Bobby Wagner, Middle Linebacker, 99 Overall

Russell Wilson, Quarterback, 91 Overall

Chris Carson, Running Back, 87 Overall

Tyler Lockett, Wide Receiver, 87 Overall

Michael Dickson, Punter, 83 Overall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Mike Evans, Wide Receiver, 91 Overall

Lavonte David, Middle Linebacker, 90 Overall

Demar Dotson, Offensive Tackle, 88 Overall

Ali Marpet, Guard, 88 Overall

Ndamukong Suh, Defensive End, 85 Overall

Tennessee Titans – Delanie Walker, Tight End, 92 Overall

Kevin Byard, Safety, 89 Overall

Jurrell Casey, Defensive End, 86 Overall

Dion Lewis, Running Back, 84 Overall

Cameron Wake, Outside Linebacker, 84 Overall

Washington Redskins – Trent Williams, Offensive Tackle, 95 Overall

Jordan Reed, Tight End, 88 Overall

Ryan Kerrigan, Outside Linebacker, 87 Overall

Brandon Scherff, Guard, 87 Overall

Landon Collins, Safety, 83 Overall