These are the 20 best players in the NFL, according to ‘Madden 20’

caption Aaron Donald is the only player to earn a 99 overall rating in “Madden” the last two years. source “Madden 20″/EA Sports

Every year, “Madden NFL” rates the skills of nearly 3,000 professional players based on more than 50 different attributes.

The creators of “Madden NFL 20” say they want the game to feel more realistic this year, leading to lower ratings overall and larger gaps between NFL superstars and average players.

Just four players managed to earn a 99 overall rating, the game’s highest possible player score. Seven players made the “99 Club” last year.

“Madden NFL 20” will be released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on August 2.

“Madden” has been the top football video game for more than a decade, and each year, the development team at Electronic Arts rates thousands of NFL players based on more than 50 different attributes.

The NFL is now filled with a generation of players who grew up playing “Madden,” and many players pay close attention to their score as a point of pride.

The creators of “Madden NFL 20” said they want the game to feel more realistic this season, leading to lower ratings overall and larger skill gaps between superstars and average players. The game’s highest possible rating is a 99 overall, but only a select few players make it into the coveted “99 Club” each year.

Only four players in “Madden NFL 20” earned a 99 overall rating, and three of them are defensive superstars. That could change once the season begins, since Madden offers weekly ratings adjustments during the course of the season based on player performance.

“Madden NFL 20” will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 2. You can get access to the game three days early by joining EA’s Origin Access Premier or by preordering the $80 Superstar Edition. Here are the top-rated players:

20. Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens Safety, 95 Overall

19. Damon Harrison Sr., Detroit Lions Defensive Tackle, 95 Overall

18. Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback, 96 Overall

17. Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys Guard, 96 Overall

16. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs Tight End, 96 Overall

15. Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Tackle, 96 Overall

14. Tom Brady, New England Patriots Quarterback, 96 Overall

13. Odell Beckham Jr, Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver, 96 Overall

12. J.J. Watt, Houston Texans Defensive End, 97 Overall

11. Von Miller, Denver Broncos Linebacker, 97 Overall

10. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback, 97 Overall

9. Todd Gurley II, Los Angeles Rams Running Back, 97 Overall

8. Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers Offensive Tackle, 97 Overall

7. Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers Linebacker, 98 Overall

6. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver, 98 Overall

5. Antonio Brown, Oakland Raiders Wide Receiver, 98 Overall

4. Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks Linebackers, 99 Overall

3. Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears Linebacker, 99 Overall

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans Wide Receiver, 99 Overall

1. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams Defensive End, 99 Overall