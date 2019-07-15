These are the best 4 players in the NFL, according to ‘Madden 20’

caption Aaron Donald is the only player to earn a 99 overall rating in both “Madden 19” and “Madden 20.” source “Madden 20″/EA Sports

Every year, “Madden NFL” rates the skills of nearly 3,000 professional players based on more than 50 different attributes.

Just four players managed to earn a 99 overall rating, the game’s highest possible player score. Seven players made the 99 Club last year.

The creators of “Madden NFL 20” say they want the game to feel more realistic this year, leading to lower ratings overall and larger skill gaps between players.

“Madden NFL 20” will be released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on August 2.

“Madden” has been the top football video game for more than a decade, and each year, the development team at Electronic Arts rates NFL players based on more than 50 different attributes. The game’s highest possible rating is a 99 overall, but only a select few players make it into the coveted “99 Club” each year.

Only four players in “Madden NFL 20” earned a 99 overall rating, and three of them are defensive superstars. Last year seven players reached the 99 Club, but only one of them managed to maintain their max rating for a second year. The creators of “Madden NFL 20” say they want the game to feel more realistic this year, leading to lower ratings overall and larger skill gaps between players.

“Madden NFL 20” will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 2. You can get access to the game three days early by joining EA’s Origin Access Premier or by pre-ordering the $80 Superstar Edition. These are the top-rated players in “Madden NFL 20:”

Aaron Donald, Los Angles Rams Defensive End

Aaron Donald is the only player to earn a 99 overall rating in both “Madden 19” and “Madden 20.” Donald’s elite edge-rushing skills also earned him the AP’s Defensive Player of the Year award the past two seasons.

Donald’s ratings for strength and power moves are the best for any player in “Madden 20,” and he’ll be able to employ a variety of special moves as a pass rusher.

Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears Outside Linebacker

Mack had a monstrous year for the Bears after being traded by the Oakland Raiders one week before the start of the season. The 2016 defensive player of the year excelled as an outside linebacker in the Bear’s 3-4 defense; Mack spent most of his time as a defensive end while he was with the Raiders.

DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans Wide Receiver

Hopkins is the only offensive player to earn a 99 overall rating in “Madden 20,” and his stats for catching, jumping, catches in traffic, and spectacular catches are the best in the game. Hopkins was voted First-Team All-Pro for the second consecutive season last year and averaged nearly 100 yards per game.

Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks Middle Linebacker

The Seahawk’s legendary “Legion of Boom” defense is no more, but the team can still depend on Wagner to anchor the defense. The middle linebacker has amassed more than 100 tackles in each of his seven seasons with Seattle. Wagner’s ratings for tackling, pursuit and hit power are the best in “Madden 20,” and his pass defense skills are excellent as well.