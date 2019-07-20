These are the top 32 quarterbacks in the NFL, according to ‘Madden 20’

caption Patrick Mahomes is the cover star of “Madden 20,” and one of the game’s top rated players. source “Madden 20″/Electronic Arts

Quarterback is the most vital position on the football field and NFL teams will pay top dollar to ensure they have a top player commanding their offense. After all, having an efficient quarterback can make the difference between turning a mediocre team into a potential playoff contender.

“Madden 20” has rated more than 3,000 players for the upcoming NFL season and Electronic Arts has promised that this year’s game will have more lower ratings to make the game more realistic and help elite players stand out on the field.

While every player rating is based on more than 50 different attributes, the game’s ratings adjusters said that quarterbacks take the most time to judge properly because they have eight extra stats that are exclusive to their position. Mobile quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson also require extra attention to ensure that they’re properly balanced compared to running backs.

Read more: The creators of ‘Madden’ revealed their process for rating nearly 3,000 players every year, and it’s a fascinating look inside one of the most popular video game franchises on the planet

While both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers managed to earn a max rating of 99 overall last year, none of the league’s signal callers managed to make the 99 Club this year. While Rodgers threw just two interceptions last season, “Madden 20” no longer considers him among the league’s top five quarterbacks. Instead, the game has boosted cover star Patrick Mahomes and resurgent Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers to the top of the ranks.

EA will continue to adjust player ratings as the season progresses, so there’s plenty of time for these ratings to shift, but here’s how “Madden 20” rates the NFL’s top 32 quarterbacks going into the season.

“Madden NFL 20” will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 2. You can get access to the game three days early by joining EA’s Origin Access Premier or by preordering the $80 Superstar Edition.

32) Teddy Bridgewater, New Orleans Saints – 73 Overall

31) Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans – 74 Overall

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

30) Joe Flacco, Denver Broncos – 74 Overall

source Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

29) Sam Darnold, New York Jets – 74 Overall

28) Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – 74 Overall

source Rob Carr/Getty Images

27) Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears – 75 Overall

source Jonathan Daniel/Getty

26) Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins – 75 Overall

source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

25) Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 76 Overall

24) Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – 76 Overall

23) Alex Smith, Washington Redskins – 77 Overall

source Christian Petersen/Getty Images

22) Nick Foles, Jacksonville Jaguars – 77 Overall

21) Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers – 78 Overall

20) Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions – 79 Overall

source Gregory Shamus/Getty

19) Marcus Mariota – Tennessee Titans, 79 Overall

18) Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals – 80 Overall

17) Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders – 80 Overall

source Warren Little/Getty Images

16) Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys – 81 Overall

source Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

15) Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings – 81 Overall

14) Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles – 82 Overall

source Frederick Breedon/Getty

13) Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans – 82 Overall

source Otto Greule Jr/Getty

12) Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns – 83 Overall

11) Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams – 83 Overall

10) Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers – 84 Overall

source Streeter Lecka/Getty

9) Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers – 85 Overall

source Joe Robbins/Getty Images

8) Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons – 89 Overall

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty

7) Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers – 90 Overall

source Rob Carr/Getty Images

6) Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks – 91 Overall

source Sean M. Haffey/Getty

5) Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts – 92 Overall

4) Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints – 92 Overall

source Chris Graythen/Getty Images

3) Phillip Rivers, San Diego Chargers – 94 Overall

source Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

2) Tom Brady, New England Patriots – 96 Overall

source Reuters/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

1) Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – 97 Overall