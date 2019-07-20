These are the top 32 quarterbacks in the NFL, according to ‘Madden 20’

- source
"Madden 20″/Electronic Arts
- “Madden” rates more than 3,000 NFL players each season, but the game’s ratings adjusters say that quarterbacks are the hardest to judge.
- Reigning NFL MVP and “Madden 20” cover star Patrick Mahomes has ascended to the ranks of Madden’s top-rated quarterbacks, while Aaron Rodgers has fallen out of the top five.
- “Madden NFL 20” will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 2.
Quarterback is the most vital position on the football field and NFL teams will pay top dollar to ensure they have a top player commanding their offense. After all, having an efficient quarterback can make the difference between turning a mediocre team into a potential playoff contender.
“Madden 20” has rated more than 3,000 players for the upcoming NFL season and Electronic Arts has promised that this year’s game will have more lower ratings to make the game more realistic and help elite players stand out on the field.
While every player rating is based on more than 50 different attributes, the game’s ratings adjusters said that quarterbacks take the most time to judge properly because they have eight extra stats that are exclusive to their position. Mobile quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson also require extra attention to ensure that they’re properly balanced compared to running backs.
While both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers managed to earn a max rating of 99 overall last year, none of the league’s signal callers managed to make the 99 Club this year. While Rodgers threw just two interceptions last season, “Madden 20” no longer considers him among the league’s top five quarterbacks. Instead, the game has boosted cover star Patrick Mahomes and resurgent Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers to the top of the ranks.
EA will continue to adjust player ratings as the season progresses, so there’s plenty of time for these ratings to shift, but here’s how “Madden 20” rates the NFL’s top 32 quarterbacks going into the season.
32) Teddy Bridgewater, New Orleans Saints – 73 Overall
31) Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans – 74 Overall
- Andy Lyons/Getty Images
30) Joe Flacco, Denver Broncos – 74 Overall
- Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
29) Sam Darnold, New York Jets – 74 Overall
28) Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – 74 Overall
- Rob Carr/Getty Images
27) Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears – 75 Overall
- Jonathan Daniel/Getty
26) Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins – 75 Overall
- Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
25) Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 76 Overall
24) Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – 76 Overall
23) Alex Smith, Washington Redskins – 77 Overall
- Christian Petersen/Getty Images
22) Nick Foles, Jacksonville Jaguars – 77 Overall
21) Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers – 78 Overall
20) Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions – 79 Overall
- Gregory Shamus/Getty
19) Marcus Mariota – Tennessee Titans, 79 Overall
18) Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals – 80 Overall
17) Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders – 80 Overall
- Warren Little/Getty Images
16) Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys – 81 Overall
- Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
15) Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings – 81 Overall
14) Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles – 82 Overall
- Frederick Breedon/Getty
13) Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans – 82 Overall
- Otto Greule Jr/Getty
12) Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns – 83 Overall
11) Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams – 83 Overall
10) Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers – 84 Overall
- Streeter Lecka/Getty
9) Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers – 85 Overall
- Joe Robbins/Getty Images
8) Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons – 89 Overall
- Kevin C. Cox/Getty
7) Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers – 90 Overall
- Rob Carr/Getty Images
6) Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks – 91 Overall
- Sean M. Haffey/Getty
5) Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts – 92 Overall
4) Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints – 92 Overall
- Chris Graythen/Getty Images
3) Phillip Rivers, San Diego Chargers – 94 Overall
- Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
2) Tom Brady, New England Patriots – 96 Overall
- Reuters/Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
1) Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – 97 Overall
- David Eulitt/Getty Images