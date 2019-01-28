The ‘Madden NFL’ video game predicts that the LA Rams will beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl

caption “Madden NFL” has been surprisingly accurate when picking the Super Bowl winner. source “Madden 19″/EA Sports

The “Madden NFL 2019” video game predicts that the Los Angeles Rams will win their first Super Bowl since 2000, with a simulation ending in a 30-27 win against the New England Patriots.

The Madden NFL Super Bowl simulation has become an annual event, with Electronic Arts using the leading football video game to predict the outcome of the big game.

Since the tradition began in 2004 the “Madden” simulation has been fairly consistent, correctly predicting 10 of 15 Super Bowl winners.

We’ll see if “Madden” keeps its winning record when the real Super Bowl goes down on Sunday, February 3rd.

Electronic Arts, the company behind the mega-popular “Madden NFL 19” video game, has announced the results of its annual simulation of this Sunday’s Super Bowl. It’s a big deal: The “Madden” simulation has correctly guessed 10 out of the last 15 Super Bowl winners.

This time, “Madden NFL 19” predicts that the Los Angeles Rams will prevail over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII this Sunday in Atlanta.

The Rams beat the Patriots 30 to 27 in the simulation, with Rams defensive end Aaron Donald earning the imaginary MVP honors with four sacks, a would-be Super Bowl record.

The results of the “Madden” simulation closely mirror the early betting odds for Super Bowl LIII. According to Oddshark, the Patriots are the favorites over the Ram by 2.5 points, and the over-under for the teams’ combined score is 57.

Electronic Arts officially began simulating the Super Bowl with “Madden” in 2004 and the game has correctly predicted 10 of the 15 Super Bowl winners since. Last year, “Madden” predicted that the Patriots would win Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 24 to 20, but the Eagles ultimately won 41 to 33.

Super Bowl LIII will kick off Sunday, February 3rd at 6:30 on CBS. You can also watch it for free online.