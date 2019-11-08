Hotel review: I spent a night at MADE, in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood — here’s what I liked most about the understated, boutique hotel

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

A relatively new spot in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood, the MADE Hotel is a great spot for travelers who crave convenience, comfort, and creativity while traveling.

MADE was designed by a team with a passion for art and style, which can be seen in everything from unique textiles in the guest rooms, to rotating art exhibits lining the lobby walls.

Nightly rates start just over $200 for a standard Studio, though prices vary depending on time of year. There are a range of options to fit different budgets; I spent a night in a Creative Suite and loved the unique look and feel of it.

Whether you’re visiting New York for the first time or have lived here for years, the city has a vibrant energy you can’t ignore. A calm oasis to refresh and recharge is crucial, and I found one at MADE Hotel.

MADE Hotel New York is a relatively new addition to the neighborhood – it opened in 2019 – but has quickly become popular with both tourists and business travelers for good reason: the location is central, the design impressive, and well, it’s just cool.

An expression of New York’s eclectic culture, MADE features industrial yet simple furnishings and innovative work on display from local artists. With corners spilling over with lush greenery from fresh plants, there’s almost a tropical vibe that makes you take a step back and savor things slowly. It’s a stark, yet refreshing contrast to the grit and frenetic pace of New York streets outside.

I spent the night in a Creative Suite, comped for review purposes, which typically books for around $320 a night depending on the time of year. Smaller rooms like Studios are more affordable and priced starting around $200 per night.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by the MADE Hotel NYC.

The subtle, yet chic entryway.

You won’t find big signs shouting that you’ve arrived at MADE. Rather, subtle signage showed itself only in the form of a simple MADE logo emblazoned on the sidewalk.

Once I opened the big wooden door, I immediately felt at ease in the casual space. The lobby didn’t really feel like a lobby at all, but rather a relaxed communal space.

I smelled the aroma of Paper Coffee, the hotel’s coffee shop right away, which was directly to my right when I entered. The space was open, meant to encourage guests to meander freely.

While there was barely a line when I checked in, if there had been, I could have easily sat and admired the pastries (okay, and eaten one) in the coffee shop, or perused the menu at the bar while I waited.

Check-in itself was quick and easy. It was prime time, but there was only one person ahead of me and the whole process only took a few minutes. The hotel concierge was friendly and informative, quick to answer my questions or offer tips about the surrounding area.

The lobby is a great place to catch up on work or people watch.

I loved the casual, yet inviting vibe, made warmer by lighting, natural wood finishes, and potted plants. The collective look gave the space an aspirational living room vibe, and it felt like the kind of space my chicest friend would design. The room was full, with many people working on computers, or ordering small bites from the bar. There was also a nice outdoor terrace filled with picnic-style tables and plants. I’d surely have spent some time out there if it was a nicer day.

Lobby walls also acted as art exhibits. When I visited, the “On, Line” exhibit explored digital mediums and unique expressions of lines. Art typically rotates every two to three months, curated by MADE’s own art consultant, who also leads a calendar of art and culture events, from meditation to painting.

The Creative Suite was open and bright, but with a minimal, clean design.

After getting off the elevator and moving through the dim hallway, I arrived at my room – a Creative Suite.

It was clean and tidy, yet colorful. The open layout felt particularly luxurious for New York, and I had more than enough space to move comfortably. Long windows flooded my room with natural light, brightening the space even more. Instead of a closet, there was exposed, bronze shelving.

Exposed red piping and a fire sprinkler was visible along the ceiling, which was actually a bit of an eyesore in comparison to the carefully crafted look of the room, but was easy to ignore.

The suite struck me as a good option for those coming to New York for a special occasion, on an extended stay, or need to spend a good amount of time in my room. With a sitting area and bathtub, the higher price tag still seemed reasonable compared to pricier hotels in the area.

Though, if I was traveling alone or just wanted a cozy launchpad to explore the city, I’d probably go for the more budget-friendly studio, which is just as design-forward as larger options.

The minibar is stocked with a curated selection of local NYC-inspired goodies.

I liked the unique and functional desk, which could be pulled down or folded up when not in use, which was a nice way to keep the space open.

The minibar was stocked with local, artisanal (and pricey) treats like Hal’s potato chips and Cactus Candy. I was surprised to find a Byredo candle in the minibar, though I suppose that speaks to the experience MADE creates for its guests – something special but comfortable.

I also appreciated other small, thoughtful details such as an arts and culture magazine and a retro-looking Revo SuperConnect deluxe table radio, which gave the space added character and something to play with right off the bat.

The highlight of the room, however, was the incredibly comfortable mattress. My room, like all at MADE, had a Leesa hybrid mattress, which also happens to be Insider Picks’ favorite mattress. Laying down on the cloud-like surface, I was lulled to sleep by the sounds of the city. Though if you are sensitive to sound or a light sleeper, you may want to ask the front desk for a quiet location. Similarly, I also heard noise from the rooftop bar.

The sink was beautiful, but not the most efficient design. The robes were soft and cozy to lounge in after a warm shower.

The bathroom was small, with grey tile walls, a stone sink, and bronze fixtures that set a soothing tone. There was a bathtub (a perk of the suite) that felt like an unnecessary, but lovely indulgence, equipped with two showerheads. My bath and shower was elevated by the addition of MOMO shampoo, conditioner, and shower gel, which felt luxurious, rather than cheap hotel throwaways.

Though, some features weren’t totally practical.

The sink was shallow, which made water splash out while washing my hands. The mirror was also just a sliver, and not wide enough to actually get a good look at myself. Though this was likely a design feature of the Creative Suite, as I was able to take a peek at a standard room, and mirrors in those bathrooms were far more traditional, and useful.

The setup in a MADE studio room features a slightly lofted platform bed.

During my stay, I was able to compare my experience against a cheaper Studio room.

While the space was more humble, it boasted all of the same amenities that I had in my larger suite. I particularly liked how the lofted bed offered some storage beneath it.

The Studio room felt small, but not cramped. Sized between 185 to 200 square feet, it was actually pretty spacious by New York bedroom standards. If you’re looking for a cheaper price and can compromise on space, it’s a good option that’s both affordable and sophisticated.

The lobby bar is a simple, sleek spot to grab a drink or bite.

MADE’s lobby bar is open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. (and 2 a.m. on Friday), making it a convenient spot to grab a breakfast bite before a busy day or craft cocktail in the evening. There’s a small menu of bites too, such as avocado toast, Cacio e Pepe, and a classic burger.

Disco balls and an abundance of plants may make you forget you're in Manhattan entirely.

On the top floor, don’t miss Good Behavior, the hotel’s rooftop bar known for cheeky tiki cocktails. Open year-round, the sun-drenched space offers great views of New York City inside and out. They also host fun events; during my stay they were setting up for an alien-themed Halloween party, attracting New Yorkers in addition to hotel guests.

For something more mellow, head to the patio on the second floor. Food and drink aren’t served, but it’s a nice open space that only hotel guests can use, and easily accessible from the lobby. If I had been here on a summer day, I would have found it a great place to relax in the sun.

MADE’s prime NoMad location means you’re a short walk to Madison Square Park for people-watching with a burger from the original Shake Shack.

It’s also well-located for sightseeing: the Empire State Building is also a quick walk away.

When it’s time to eat, try anything from fast-casual spots like Bondi sushi to the experiential Italian food hall Eataly, or a classic New York haunt like The Smith.

Located near most major subway lines, MADE’s location is convenient but with more of a neighborhood feel than you’ll find in tourist-trodden Midtown Manhattan.

With a 4.5-star rating on Trip Advisor and a 9.0 on Booking.com, reviewers generally have positive things to say about MADE.

Most comment on the friendly staff, fun rooftop bar, comfortable bed, and overall “cool” vibe.

One of the more common complaints was that furnishings proved more aesthetic than practical. Additionally, many reviewers commented on the small size of the bathrooms. If you are traveling with another person, this is definitely something to consider. Still, MADE NYC makes the cut as one of Booking.com’s top picks in New York.

Who stays here: Business travelers, families and couples, and creative-minded travelers.

We like: The leafy, art-filled lobby. You’ll want to grab a coffee, melt into one of the couches, and get some work done in this inviting space.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The design-forward aesthetic, super comfortable Leesa mattress, and the culture calendar, which is filled with all kinds of cool events and shouldn’t be overlooked.

We think you should know: There’s a $25 daily curation fee that gives you a free beverage, Liberty Cruise line tickets, and access to bikes each day. This has become somewhat of a norm in boutique properties like MADE, but is not a fixture of all New York hotels and can drive up the overall price. It is a pet-friendly building too, but you’ll have to pay a one-time $100 pet fee for your furry friend to join you.

We’d do this differently next time: Stay on a lower floor. I like to go to bed early, and the 17th floor was a bit loud as it’s directly under Good Behavior, the hotel’s rooftop bar.

With a prime New York City location and in a space focused on art and design, MADE offers an exciting, untraditional escape for business and creative types.

It’s cool without feeling pretentious, and the range of rooms offers affordable options for multiple budgets. MADE is a comfortable oasis in a busy city (no doubt due to the plethora of gorgeous plants) with rooms as creative as the hotel’s own art-minded ethos, making it a perfect counterpart for New York’s boundless energy.