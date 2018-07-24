Trump celebrated ‘American pride’ by showcasing US-made goods at the White House — here’s what it looked like

caption President Donald Trump. source REUTERS

The White House showcased a number of products made in each of the 50 states during its second annual “Made in America” event on Monday.

“We’re here today to celebrate the greatest products in the world – products made with American heart, American sweat, and American pride,” President Donald Trump said.

The Trump administration touted the importance of American-made and American-operated products, which was defined as having contained no, or a negligible amount of, “foreign content,” according to a White House pool report. Additionally, the product’s final assembly or processing must have taken place in the US.

“The single best tribute to our workers can be found in the unmatched quality and craftsmanship of the amazing products they bring from the blueprint to the storefront,” Trump added in a statement. “‘Made in the USA’ is a global symbol of unrivaled excellence.”

The products on display at the White House ranged from knives to cotton linens, while the bulkier goods, such as Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet and Ford’s F-150 truck, were on full display outside.

This year’s showcase comes during a contentious period in US trade relations, after the Trump administration targeted China and some US allies with steep tariffs on a variety of goods. China has fought back with tariffs of its own, sparking a global trade war that some fear would plunge financial markets into chaos.

Here’s what Monday’s “Made in America” product showcase looked like:

President Donald Trump arrives for the second annual ‘Made in America Product Showcase’ at the White House on Monday.

Trump talks with Lockheed Martin president and CEO Marilyn Hewson, right, and an F-35 test pilot, middle, in front of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet.

source Evan Vucci/A{

The F-35’s advanced features have been praised by many pilots, but its steep price tag and numerous setbacks have taken away some of the fighter jet’s luster. At around $400 billion, the F-35 program is the US Defense Department’s costliest endeavor.

Source: Bloomberg, Business Insider

An Orion crew module, part of NASA’s Space Launch System, was also on display on the South Lawn of the White House.

More than 1,000 companies across the US contributed components and helped build the Orion crew module. In 2014, the unmanned Orion flew 3,600 miles into space and safely returned to Earth.

Source: NASA

Vice President Mike Pence looks through binoculars manufactured by Oregon-based FLIR Systems.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, center, talks with Energy Secretary Rick Perry, right, after seeing the F-35.

Pence listens to an F-35 test pilot.

Pence inspects a bat manufactured by Pennsylvania-based BWP Baseball Bats.

Pence also took a look at a plastic bat from Connecticut-based Wiffle Ball.

Trump talks with representatives from the Ohio-based industrial magnet manufacturer City Machine Technologies, next to an industrial magnet.

The Orion crew module sits next to a F-35 on the South Lawn of the White House.