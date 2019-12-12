This cookware startup is changing the way home cooks and professional chefs shop for high-quality pots and pans — we tested pieces from its collection and these are our favorites

caption Made In’s cookware combines careful craftsmanship with high-quality materials and smart, clever design. source Made In

Made In‘s mission is one that appeals to home cooks and professional chefs alike: to offer well-made, durable, and versatile cookware at affordable prices.

It focuses on the kitchen basics you’ll use every night, and thanks to its careful construction and use of durable materials, you’ll be able to hold on to these pans, pots, and knives for a lifetime.

We’ve tested many of Made In’s products. Our favorites include a nonstick pan (from $75) to conquer any egg dish, a large and sturdy stock pot ($119), and a pair of knives ($119) for delicate cutting tasks.

There was once a time – a dark and terrible time for home cooks everywhere – when buying cookware was a major pain and a flawed process. Pieces often came in huge sets that you’d only use a fraction of during everyday cooking sessions, and you were always forced to compromise between quality and price.

In 2016, an online startup called Made In changed the game for both home cooks and professional chefs. While a slew of kitchenware startups has quickly cropped up since, Made In remains a standout company for its unique, accessible, and simple approach to making cookware.

The founders of Made In, whose family have worked in kitchen supply for a century, wanted to create cookware that didn’t cost a lot but was good enough for the rigors of a professional kitchen. They achieved the perfect balance of price, quality, and approachability with their products.

Most of its products, which are mainly kitchen basics like frying pans, pots, and knives, is made in the United States, though a few pieces are made in France and Italy. Working with manufacturers with centuries of experience, Made In emphasizes careful craftsmanship with high-quality materials (such as five-ply construction and 18/10 stainless steel) and smart, clever design.

As a result, its cookware is durable, a lifetime investment rather than a temporary fix to get you through the next couple of years. Made In’s fans love that they can get cookware akin to All-Clad’s, at a fraction of the price of All-Clad, and with additional support on how to use and care for their pieces.

source Made In

The company has also found support within the professional cooking community, which actually suffers from the same problem that consumers do – professional kitchens usually either use cheap, poorly made cookware or have to shell out too much money for better quality pans.

That’s why Made In has attracted investors and board members like restaurateur and “Top Chef” judge Tom Colicchio, as well as the founders of the Alinea Group, Grant Achatz and Nick Kokonas. It helps stock the kitchens of the world-famous Alinea and Le Bernardin, and it also regularly collaborates with other top chefs and restaurants to create limited-edition cookware bundles and recipe kits.

With both its consumer-facing and restaurant-facing businesses thriving, Made In has proven the strength of its value proposition: Everyone, from everyday home cooks to expert chefs of the best restaurants, wants high-quality cookware at a decent price.

We’ve tried many of Made In’s cookware pieces and cooking tools in the past year, so if you need help narrowing down the best of its collection, keep reading. And exclusively for Insider Picks readers, Made In is offering 30% off its Universal Lid, a silicone lid that fits over all of its frying pans so you can cut down on cabinet clutter. Add this accessory to your pan purchase and use code “BusinessInsider” through December 31 to receive the rare discount.

Here are the best Made In products to buy:

A cookware essential for any egg dish

source Made In

My first introduction to Made In was more than a year ago with this nonstick pan, and it’s still one of my favorite pieces of cookware. The nonstick surface, which is free from the toxic ingredient PFOA, is a dream to cook with because eggs glide smoothly on it without leaving any crusty residue. It’s also so easy to clean, saving me countless hours in front of the sink. It heats up quickly and the heat distribution stays consistent, but the sturdy and ergonomic handle always stays cool.

I have the 10-inch, which is the perfect size for a couple of eggs or fish for one, so if you’re cooking for more people, I’d recommend sizing up to the 12-inch. -Connie Chen, senior reporter

A pan commonly used in European cooking

source Made In

Carbon steel is cool because it combines the best properties of stainless steel and cast iron. With the light weight, heat control, and cooking speed of stainless steel and the heat retention, seasoning, and nonstick surface of cast iron, it’s the underrated cooking material more home cooks need to take advantage of. The sloped edges let you stir and saute in ways that the straight edge of a cast iron pan can’t, but it still has great heat retention if you want that coveted sear on your meat.

You need to season it like a cast iron, so there is still a maintenance aspect to it, but you’ll be rewarded with a nonstick surface and more flavorful food as the seasoning develops. -Connie Chen, senior reporter

A large and sturdy stock pot

source Made In

After moving into a new apartment, I was excited to add the Made In Stock Pot to my kitchen. The 6-quart Stock Pot is a nice size, perfect for everything from soups to mac and cheese to hard-boiled eggs. It’s tall and narrow, so I never have to worry about it boiling over.

The stainless steel is substantial, but still relatively lightweight. The side handles make it easy to move the pot from stovetop to countertop with ease. I’ve noticed sometimes food will stick to the bottom of the pot, but it’s been easy to clean and get looking good as new. -Remi Rosmarin, reporter

Made In’s Stock Pots are everything you look for in a stockpot, save for the size. I wish they’d make one twice as large for my backyard oyster roasts and clambakes. Sure, that’d be twice as much steel, and it’d be that much more expensive, but the steel the brand uses is just right for such a task.

I don’t want to spend $400 to $500 on a finely finished stainless steel stockpot only to load it with shells and hit it with merciless heat, repeatedly. So, instead, I’ve made my stock in bigger, cheaper pots, and transferred it into the Made In 8-quart stock pot once it had reduced enough. From there, it was low and slow, and the pot maintained even heat. I left its bubbling for about six hours and didn’t get any hot spots. ‘Nuff said. -Owen Burke, senior reporter

Two knives to perform delicate and difficult cutting tasks

source Made In

I know in my head that there are more important things when choosing a knife in the kitchen, but in my heart, the best part of the Made In Paring and Utility knives is the medieval feeling I get when I unsheathe them from their safety-storage systems.

I feel like Inigo Montoya every time I slide the knives in and out of their sheathes. In practice, the Paring knife makes it easy to chop up an onion or slice a hard cheese. If the utility knife were a little longer it would be perfect for slicing wider loaves of bread like sesame semolina, but the serrated edge has been great for slicing more narrow breads like baguettes, and for slicing softer foods like tomatoes and grilled peaches. -Danny Bakst, senior content producer

A pan with a rounded bottom that’s perfect for making sauces

source Owen Burke/Business Insider

Made In’s stainless clad might be a little more raw than, say, All-Clad’s, but it’s hefty, seemingly durable, and made in the USA. Because it’s a little less refined than some other 18/10 Stainless Steel, it takes a little more work to season, maybe. But after seasoning my Saucier once or twice, I had no problem with anything sticking, even rice, which I’m usually awful at cooking.

Again, the weight and the handle are assuringly substantial, and I don’t sense anything’s going to fall apart anytime soon. I also like the shape of the saucepans; the beveled edge allows you to roll the pan a bit more on the stove than something with a harder, squarer chine. This is now my go-to saucepan for that very reason. -Owen Burke, senior reporter

The staple of all staples: a stainless steel pan

source Made In

I’ve had Made In’s stainless steel frying pan for months, and I’ve grown to appreciate how cool the handle stays while I cook and how nice it looks in the kitchen. It also cooks very evenly.

But it also takes much longer to clean than my nonstick pans. I’ll be the first to admit that this may be exacerbated by my lack of experience cooking, but it means I skip over using this option when I’m in a rush – which is often. However, my experience seems to run counter to most reviews on the site, though a few three-star reviews also mention cleanability as a con. -Mara Leighton, reporter

A wok to make delicious stir fry

source Owen Burke/Business Insider

The first piece I tried from Made In was the Blue Carbon Steel Wok, which is more of a stir-fry pan with the inklings of a wok. But let’s face it, most of us don’t really have a way to use a true (rounded-bottom) wok in Western kitchens.

Still, I like to do a lot of high-heat stir-frying, partly because it’s fun, but partly because it works well with the types of food I generally cook. Fresh chilies, garlic, ginger, coriander, green onions, and seafood are, generally speaking, my go-to when it’s my time to cook. I’ve seared scallops and stir-fried clams so far, and with a little seasoning, this has been a good heavy-duty wok for use and abuse in my kitchen. I’m not very easy on my things, and lighter pans take a thrashing.

Granted, I’ve only had this thing for a few weeks, it’s got the weight and rigidity of something that will last a good long while. A sturdy handle, a substantial weight, I liked how easily I was able to season it, and I’ll continue to put it to work. -Owen Burke, senior reporter

A well-designed block that doubles as an attractive serving tray

source Made In

The Made In American Maple Butcher Block is a substantial block of wood that is equal parts elegant and functional. Made from recycled maple wood sourced in Wisconsin, the butcher block has a beautiful exterior that is smooth to the touch.

Additionally, Made In installed juice grooves and wells along the edge of the block that collect liquids and bread crumbs, helping cut down on countertop messes. With other cutting boards, I’ve had a hard time getting rid of murky residue after slicing avocados, tomatoes, or raw chicken, but after a simple scrub with hot water and soap, there is minimal residue engrained into the wood. Just make sure to wash the board relatively soon after use to avoid permanent stains in the wood.

Beyond being a sturdy place to chop, slice, and dice, the flat side of board was designed as a serving tray or cheese board. While it is quite heavy to lug around as a serving piece, it does have two built-in handles that make it easier to transport around the house. -Danny Bakst, senior content producer