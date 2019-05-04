Police reportedly have a new suspect in the case of Madeleine McCann, the three-year-old girl who disappeared on holiday in Portugal

Multiple Portuguese media outlets are reporting that police there have a new suspect in the case of Madeleine McCann, Sky News reports.

McCann was three years old when she disappeared while on holiday with her parents in Portugal twelve years ago.

One Portuguese news site reported that the suspect had already been investigated for alleged child sex offenses prior to McCann’s disappearance.

McCann went missing in 2007 at age three while on holiday with her parents in Praia da Luz, Portugal. Friday marked the twelfth anniversary of her disappearance.

Portugal’s Expresso news site reported on Friday that a new suspect had been passed on to Portuguese police by the UK Metropolitan Police, according to Sky. The Met Police declined to comment when contacted by INSIDER, as the investigation into McCann’s disappearance is ongoing.

Met Police Chief Cressida Dick told Sky in a statement: “We have active lines of inquiry and I think the public would expect us to see those through. A very small team continues to work on this case with Portuguese colleagues.”

Expresso claimed the suspect had been investigated for alleged child sex offenses before Madeleine’s disappearance. Another outlet, CmTv, claimed that police had more than one suspect and had increased the number of detectives working on the case, according to Sky.