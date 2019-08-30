Trump’s 28-year-old personal assistant reportedly resigned after telling journalists details about his family

caption President Donald Trump and his personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout. source The Washington Post/ Getty

President Donald Trump’s personal assistant resigned on Thursday, after she shared information about his family and the White House’s affairs to news reporters, two people with knowledge of her status said in a New York Times report.

Madeleine Westerhout, the director of Oval Office operations who was also Trump’s assistant since the onset of his presidency, shared the information to reporters during an off-the-record dinner in New Jersey while Trump was on his working vacation, according to The Times.

It was not immediately clear what the substance of the discussions about Trump’s family were. The White House did not provide an official comment to Business Insider. As a matter of policy, the White House ordinarily does not publicly discuss personnel issues.

The Times reported that Westerhout was immediately deemed a “separated employee” and would not be permitted back in the White House.

Westerhout reportedly earned an annual salary of $95,000 as Trump’s assistant in 2017, before her promotion to Oval Office director two years later, which paid her a salary of $145,000.

The California native and College of Charleston graduate previously worked as an intern for Sen. Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.

“I don’t think it will hit me until I walk into the White House,” she said in 2017, according to her college’s website. “It’s such an honor.”

During election night in 2016, she cried and was “inconsolable,” according to “American Carnage,” a book by journalist Tim Alberta.

“To the amusement of her RNC peers, she was later chosen as the president’s executive assistant and now sits just outside the Oval Office,” Alberta wrote, according to a Washington Post report in July.