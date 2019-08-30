Madera Yoga Gives Tranquility in Jordan

Experience the atmosphere of serenity

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30 August 2019 – Madera Hospitality Management Limited proudly announced the debut of a 7500sq.ft. yoga centre, Madera Yoga, in Jordan. Madera Yoga, elegantly composed in tranquil style, and modernly located in Madera Residences, an award-winning serviced apartment.





































<a href="https://youtu.be/5jaGdehofTc"><img class="youtube thumbnail" src="https://release.media-outreach.com/release.php/Images/25878/PressReleaseTMPhjmyPM.jpg#image-25878"></a>





Nestled in a prime location beside Hotel Madera Hong Kong, experience an intimate journey that starts from yoga and extends into surrounding gourmet Café 1997, relaxing Horizonte Lounge, for the full restoration of your mind, body, and soul.

The harmonious and natural design of Madera Yoga is set to deliver an oasis of tranquility and serenity to the guests to find their inner state of peace once again. The interior is based on human centred and green infused design, extract colours from nature, from flourishing rainforest to beautiful and peaceful wilderness. It is not only a physical space but also feeling – a space that being heart of the peace.

The 7,500sq.ft yoga centre lavishly appointed classrooms ranging from 245 sq. ft. to 1,295sq. ft., each boasts 4.5m high ceiling and view of the city. Spacious classrooms – Gold, Wood, Water, are available for all kinds of yoga. The experience of Madera Yoga is both a treat and a treatment, over 60 classes offered per week to suit your time, needs, and abilities. With different kinds of classes include Mat Yoga, Aerial Yoga, Therapy Yoga and Warm Yoga, Madera Yoga, attracts modern individuals who want to restore their state of tranquility, stay away from unhealthy anxiety, stress and tensions.

The range of world-class facilities, boutique-sized yoga classes, crème of the crop instructors, and exceptional customer care cultivates a tranquil environment that encourages holistic rejuvenation and thorough relaxation. The philosophy for Madera Yoga is simple: That the mind, body, and soul are of one, originally at a balanced state of tranquility and serenity, it through yoga, through the conscious utilization of breathes, movements, and mindfulness, to restore of state of balance and once again find the state of inner tranquility.





Opening Offers

Yoga passes start up at HK$200, include free day-use of locker and welcome amenities. 100% Money Back Guarantee if your expectations are not met. For more details, please contact Customer Services Team at Tel: 3190 9988 email: yoga@maderagroup.com or visit http://yoga.maderagroup.com.





Madera Yoga

Address: 1/F, Madera Residences, 19 Cheong Lok Street, Jordan, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Telephone: +852 3190 9988

WhatsApp: +852 5338 1638

Email: yoga @maderagroup.com

Website: http://yoga.maderagroup.com

Facebook/ Instagram: @maderayoga

About Madera Hotel Management Limited

The Madera Group owns and operates a collection of outstanding chic hotel, serviced apartment, cafe and yoga centre in Hong Kong. We are all about delivering great customer experience from our hearts. From hardware to software, from big ideas to the fine details, our guests feel and benefit from the Madera differences.

Hotel Madera Hollywood and Hotel Madera Hong Kong currently ranks 18 & 25 respectively among 740 Hong Kong hotels (according to TripAdvisor.com).

Madera Residences has won the converted Top 10 “Traveler’s Choice Award” by TripAdvisor and “The Best Serviced Apartment Award” by REA Group for seven consecutive years.

Hotel Madera Hong Kong is also awarded “Sustained Performance for Hong Kong Green Awards – 5 Years+” by Hong Kong Green Council.



