15 cool, indie brands you probably didn’t know you could find at Madewell

- source
- Capra Designs
- Madewell is J.Crew’s cooler younger sibling, so it’s no surprise that the brand has so many unique features and initiatives, like Labels We Love.
- Madewell’s Labels We Love section hosts a curation of products, ranging from clothes to home goods, from indie labels all around the world.
- Keep reading to discover 15 of the one-of-a-kind brands you probably didn’t know you could buy at Madewell.
Madewell– J.Crew’s cooler younger sibling – has marked its territory as a destination for timeless and high-quality clothes and accessories. While it originally started out as a women’s brand, Madewell now offers styles for men too, including the premium denim that’s helped the brand make a name for itself.
As J.Crew’s sales slip, Madewell’s sales soar. What’s the secret?
Madewell knows what its demographic – decidedly younger and less preppy than its parent company’s – wants and it delivers. While it may be a big, corporate brand, Madewell gives shoppers the opportunity to feel like they’re shopping at a boutique with its Labels we Love section. Madewell curates products from a variety of cool, indie brands, ranging from small-batch skin-care lines to luxury fashion labels.
Often, you can find exclusive collaborations between Madewell and these brands, whether that means one-of-a-kind products or special colorways. In stores, you’ll find these products scattered throughout. Online, you can easily access all of Madewell’s brand collaborations and the under-the-radar labels they’re spotlighting, by heading straight to the Labels We Love section of the site.
Keep reading for 15 of the cool indie brands you can discover at Madewell:
Topo Designs
- source
- Madewell
Shop Topo Designs
Founded by two outdoors types, Topo Designs makes clothing and accessories that offer style and function. Its backpacks and bags have a vintage aesthetic, technical features, and a unisex appeal. Madewell collaborated with the brand on some exclusive colorways.
Odette New York
- source
- Madewell
Shop Odette New York
Formerly a fine artist, Jennifer Sarkilahti creates these designs, carving them into wax before casting them in metal. Her background explains the sculptural feel that has become signature to the pieces from this Brooklyn-based studio.
Feiyue
- source
- Madewell
Shop Feiyue
Feiyue (which means “flying forward” in Chinese) was originally produced in Shangai back in the 1920s. The canvas sneakers were loved by Buddhist monks, martial artists, and students alike. Now they’re designed in France, but you can still get your hands on the classic shoe.
French Girl
- source
- Madewell
Shop French Girl
Small-batch, handmade, and cruelty-free, French Girl makes skin-care products you can feel good about. The products include nourishing natural ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and argan oil.
Apiece Apart
- source
- Madewell
Shop Apiece Apart
Conceived on a road trip to Texas, Apiece Apart’s easy, breezy styles are the kind of pieces you’ll want to throw in your travel bag, whether you’re going to explore a new city or lounge somewhere in the countryside. Flowy dresses, skirts, and tops in light, breathable cotton are perfect for your summer wardrobe, but pricier than most Madewell offerings.
Capra Designs
- source
- Madewell
Shop Capra Designs
Australian-based Capra Designs is known for making beautiful, functional household items. Its collaboration with Madewell isincludes exclusive planters, keepsake trays, and other small home goods, hand-poured with resin.
Cast of Stones
- source
- Madewell
Shop Cast of Stones
Cast of Stones is inspired by the ancient belief that crystals and gems contain an energy of their own. Bracelets, necklaces, and essential oils are all made to help you harness the power of intention. If you’re not into the spirituality aspect, you can stay for the pretty jewelry.
Paloma Wool
- source
- Madewell
Shop Paloma Wool
Don’t let the name fool you – this brand isn’t selling wool blankets, the name comes from a translation of the founder’s last name. Paloma Lanna makes artful, retro styles like beaded bags and patterned flare pants, produced locally in Barcelona.
Mollusk
- source
- Madewell
Shop Mollusk
A husband-and-wife duo are the brains behind Mollusk’s cool and casual basics. Swimsuits, hats, sweatshirts, and tees with beachy graphics bring the California spirit with you wherever you go.
Newmade LA
- source
- Madewell
Shop Newmade LA
Add a mid-century modern touch to your home without breaking the bank. Newmade LA makes fun, decorative, and affordable accents, like planters and wall hooks, that’ll make your space stand out.
Esselle
- source
- Madewell
Shop Esselle
Esselle is a small, women-led lifestyle brand making beautiful basics, like abstract coasters and minimalist candles. Its thoughtful designs make wonderful accents to your space or gifts for a friend.
Karen Walker
- source
- Madewell
Shop Karen Walker
New Zealand native Karen Walker has gained a cult-like following after 30 years designing cool and unusual womenswear. Madewell is reviving some pieces from the brand’s archives.
Folk Fortune
- source
- Madewell
Shop Folk Fortune
Folk Fortune was founded in Vancouver, but its designs are inspired by the world. Designer Michaela Smeaton works with artisans in Bali, who create these eco-friendly bags from plant-based materials, like rattan.
Bather
- source
- Madewell
Shop Bather
Bather’s suits are styled to look and feel like your favorite pair of shorts. A quick-drying liner makes them comfortable to wear on the beach and long after.
Bon Parfumeur
- source
- Madewell
Shop Bon Parfumeur
These scents smell lovely on their own, or spritzed together to create a signature scent that’s all your own. The French-based perfume label partnered with Madewell on an exclusive scent with notes of cedar, amber, and fresh white floral.