15 cool, indie brands you probably didn’t know you could find at Madewell

Madewell is J.Crew’s cooler younger sibling, so it’s no surprise that the brand has so many unique features and initiatives, like Labels We Love.

Madewell’s Labels We Love section hosts a curation of products, ranging from clothes to home goods, from indie labels all around the world.

Keep reading to discover 15 of the one-of-a-kind brands you probably didn’t know you could buy at Madewell.

While it originally started out as a women's brand, Madewell now offers styles for men too, including the premium denim that's helped the brand make a name for itself.

Madewell knows what its demographic – decidedly younger and less preppy than its parent company’s – wants and it delivers. While it may be a big, corporate brand, Madewell gives shoppers the opportunity to feel like they’re shopping at a boutique with its Labels we Love section. Madewell curates products from a variety of cool, indie brands, ranging from small-batch skin-care lines to luxury fashion labels.

Often, you can find exclusive collaborations between Madewell and these brands, whether that means one-of-a-kind products or special colorways. In stores, you’ll find these products scattered throughout. Online, you can easily access all of Madewell’s brand collaborations and the under-the-radar labels they’re spotlighting, by heading straight to the Labels We Love section of the site.

Topo Designs

caption Pictured: Madewell x Topo Designs Belt Bag in Exclusive Natural, $49 source Madewell

Founded by two outdoors types, Topo Designs makes clothing and accessories that offer style and function. Its backpacks and bags have a vintage aesthetic, technical features, and a unisex appeal. Madewell collaborated with the brand on some exclusive colorways.

Odette New York

caption Pictured: Odette New York Cygne Earrings, $98.99 (originally $160) [You save $61.01] source Madewell

Formerly a fine artist, Jennifer Sarkilahti creates these designs, carving them into wax before casting them in metal. Her background explains the sculptural feel that has become signature to the pieces from this Brooklyn-based studio.

Feiyue

caption Pictured: Feiyue Fe Lo Classic Sneakers, $65 source Madewell

Feiyue (which means “flying forward” in Chinese) was originally produced in Shangai back in the 1920s. The canvas sneakers were loved by Buddhist monks, martial artists, and students alike. Now they’re designed in France, but you can still get your hands on the classic shoe.

French Girl

caption Pictured: Madewell x French Girl Lumiere Body Oil, $29.99 (originally $36) [You save $6.01] source Madewell

Small-batch, handmade, and cruelty-free, French Girl makes skin-care products you can feel good about. The products include nourishing natural ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and argan oil.

Apiece Apart

caption Pictured: Apiece Apart Everlastings Top in Black Floral, $295 source Madewell

Conceived on a road trip to Texas, Apiece Apart’s easy, breezy styles are the kind of pieces you’ll want to throw in your travel bag, whether you’re going to explore a new city or lounge somewhere in the countryside. Flowy dresses, skirts, and tops in light, breathable cotton are perfect for your summer wardrobe, but pricier than most Madewell offerings.

Capra Designs

caption Pictured: Madewell x Capra Designs Small Vase, $28 each source Madewell

Australian-based Capra Designs is known for making beautiful, functional household items. Its collaboration with Madewell isincludes exclusive planters, keepsake trays, and other small home goods, hand-poured with resin.

Cast of Stones

caption Pictured: Cast of Stones Beaded Intention Necklace in Peach Multicolor, $22 source Madewell

Cast of Stones is inspired by the ancient belief that crystals and gems contain an energy of their own. Bracelets, necklaces, and essential oils are all made to help you harness the power of intention. If you’re not into the spirituality aspect, you can stay for the pretty jewelry.

Paloma Wool

caption Pictured: Paloma Wool Beaded Bag, $99 source Madewell

Don’t let the name fool you – this brand isn’t selling wool blankets, the name comes from a translation of the founder’s last name. Paloma Lanna makes artful, retro styles like beaded bags and patterned flare pants, produced locally in Barcelona.

Mollusk

caption Pictured: Mollusk Shop Crew Sweatshirt, $68 source Madewell

A husband-and-wife duo are the brains behind Mollusk’s cool and casual basics. Swimsuits, hats, sweatshirts, and tees with beachy graphics bring the California spirit with you wherever you go.

Newmade LA

caption Pictured: Newmade LA Triangle Wall Planter in Red, $35 source Madewell

Add a mid-century modern touch to your home without breaking the bank. Newmade LA makes fun, decorative, and affordable accents, like planters and wall hooks, that’ll make your space stand out.

Esselle

caption Pictured: Esselle Resin Coaster Set in Abstract Orange, $38 source Madewell

Esselle is a small, women-led lifestyle brand making beautiful basics, like abstract coasters and minimalist candles. Its thoughtful designs make wonderful accents to your space or gifts for a friend.

Karen Walker

caption Pictured: Madewell x Karen Walker Blazar Zip Wide-Leg Jeans, $99.99 (originally $148) [You save $48.01] source Madewell

New Zealand native Karen Walker has gained a cult-like following after 30 years designing cool and unusual womenswear. Madewell is reviving some pieces from the brand’s archives.

Folk Fortune

caption Pictured: Folk Fortune Bali Rattan Top-Lid Bag, $59.99 (originally $128) [You save $68.01] source Madewell

Folk Fortune was founded in Vancouver, but its designs are inspired by the world. Designer Michaela Smeaton works with artisans in Bali, who create these eco-friendly bags from plant-based materials, like rattan.

Bather

caption Pictured: Bather Swim Trunks, $75 source Madewell

Bather’s suits are styled to look and feel like your favorite pair of shorts. A quick-drying liner makes them comfortable to wear on the beach and long after.

Bon Parfumeur

caption Pictured: Madewell x Bon Parfumeur Eau de Parfum, $48 source Madewell

These scents smell lovely on their own, or spritzed together to create a signature scent that’s all your own. The French-based perfume label partnered with Madewell on an exclusive scent with notes of cedar, amber, and fresh white floral.