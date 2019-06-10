The debate over baseball’s unwritten rules has reignited after a squabble and a sick burn between Madison Bumgarner and Max Muncy

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy hit a deep home run off of Madison Bumgarner on Sunday, then took a little too long watching the ball for Bumgarner, as the two exchanged words.

After the game, Muncy said he told Bumgarner to get the ball out of San Francisco Bay if Bumgarner didn’t like it.

Bumgarner said he was just trying to “express” himself, raising a debate about baseball’s unwritten rule about player celebrations and expression.

The debate over baseball’s culture and unwritten rules has once again heated up after a squabble between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

In the top of the first inning, Muncy crushed the first pitch against Bumgarner, sending the ball over the right-field wall and into San Francisco Bay behind Oracle Park.

Bumgarner took exception to how Muncy watched the ball sail out of the stadium and had some words for Muncy as he rounded first base. Muncy seemed to gesture back at Bumgarner as he rounded the bases, but umpires kept them separated.

After the game, Muncy told reporters that Bumgarner told him to run instead of watching the ball. Muncy responded with a sick burn.

“I told him: ‘If you don’t want me to watch the ball you can go in the ocean and get it,'” Muncy said.

Muncy said he didn’t think he celebrated all that much.

“Honestly, I thought it was probably one of my tamer bat-flips that I’ve ever done. I didn’t actually think it was anything outrageous. I took one or two steps out of the box, started jogging, and that was really all it was.”

“He just struck a pose and walked further than I liked,” Bumgarner said.

In an era when many baseball players feel they should be able to express themselves more – and not face retaliation in the form of a beanball – Bumgarner said he was just expressing himself.

“They want to let everybody be themselves. Let me be myself,” Bumgarner said. “I just as soon fight than walk or whatever. Just do your thing, I’ll do mine.”

The debate seems one-sided, with more people agreeing with Muncy, particularly since Muncy’s “celebration” was relatively tame.

I am so tired of everyone making excuses for Madison Bumgarner. If anyone hits a HR against him somehow it’s an insult. His behavior is completely inappropriate. MadBum got mad at Max Muncy because he took him deep. Muncy didn’t show him up at all. Bumgarner needs to zip it. — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) June 9, 2019

Max Muncy telling Madison Bumgarner to ‘go get it out of the ocean’ is the MLB quote of the year ????https://t.co/93gwAz3das — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 9, 2019

Madison Bumgarner picks more pointless fights with opposing players (and umpires) than anyone in the league, but somehow just gets covered as a “tough competitor.” https://t.co/mNxZzqcBCR — Ben Pershing (@benpershing) June 10, 2019

“Madison Bumgarner is going to continue to sit there and be the old man shouting from the porch.” –@JeffPassan on Bumgarner being a “hardo” pic.twitter.com/Dfvme7oqCI — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) June 10, 2019

Of course, there are still groups of fans who love that Bumgarner is competitive and fiery.

The Dodgers won the game, 1-0.