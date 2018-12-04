Fans think Madonna just threw major shade at Lady Gaga again — here’s everything you need to know about their feud

caption Madonna and Lady Gaga have been compared throughout the years. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Madonna posted a clip of an old interview in her Instagram story – and her words bear a strikingly resemblance to a popular Lady Gaga quote.

Fans believe this is another example in a long history of shade and insults traded between the two starlets.

Their feud began in 2011, when Gaga’s song “Born This Way” drew comparisons to Madonna’s “Express Yourself” – which Madonna later called a “blatant rip-off.”

“I’ve basically been hoping that I would become so good that one day I would piss off Madonna,” Gaga told Attitude in 2013.

Fans believe that Madonna has reignited her longstanding feud with Lady Gaga using a short interview clip.

On Tuesday, the 60-year-old starlet posted a clip of an old interview in her Instagram story: “100 people in the room and 99 people say they liked it, I only remember the one person who didn’t,” she says in the video, which she re-posted from Giovanni Bianco, the Creative Director of Vogue Italia.

“My girl does and says everything always first of all,” Bianco captioned the clip.

Fans immediately drew comparisons between the quote and a phrase that Gaga has repeatedly used during the “A Star Is Born” press tour.

“There can be 100 people in a room and 99 don’t believe in you, but all it takes is one,” Gaga has said in reference to director and co-star Bradley Cooper, who advocated for Gaga’s casting in the lead role. (In fact, she has repeated variations of this phrase so often that fans have made memes and compilation videos.)

Madonna deleted her re-post of the clip shortly after receiving ire from Gaga fans. She did, however, share two posts with potentially interesting captions – the first of which reads, “Don’t f— with me Monday.”

“I heard it all before…talk is cheap. If you can’t improve the silence…say nothing,” she captioned the second post, adding the hashtag #sorrynotsorry.

The two pop stars began trading barbs when Gaga released “Born This Way” in 2011.

The popular single immediately drew comparisons to Madonna’s “Express Yourself.”

It was not the first time Gaga had been accused of borrowing heavily from Madonna’s style and sound: her embrace of Catholic imagery, LGBTQ shout-outs, and cone bras all bear similarities to Madonna’s past works. But it was the first time either starlet had addressed the comparisons directly.

“I thought, this is a wonderful way to redo my song. I mean, I recognized the chord changes. I thought it was… interesting,” Madonna told ABC News, calling Gaga’s song “reductive.”

“I certainly think she references me a lot in her work,” she continued. “And sometimes I think it’s amusing and flattering and well done.”

Shortly after, Gaga called the comparison “moronic.”

“If you put the songs next to each other, side by side, the only similarities are the chord progression,” she told NME. “It’s the same one that’s been in disco music for the last 50 years. Just because I’m the first f—ing artist in 25 years to think of putting it on Top 40 radio, it doesn’t mean I’m a plagiarist, it means that I’m f—ing smart. Sorry.”

Months later, Gaga admitted that “Madonna is a wonderful influence” on her career: “It’s all down to her that I’m able to do what I do,” she told the Daily Mirror.

Madonna began to perform a mashup of “Born This Way” and “Express Yourself” on tour in 2012.

Madonna rehashed the controversy in 2015.

“The only time I ever criticized Lady Gaga was when I felt like she blatantly ripped off one of my songs,” she told Rolling Stone. “It’s got nothing to do with ‘she’s taking my crown’ or ‘she’s in some space of mine.’ She has her thing.”

“I do think she’s a very talented singer and songwriter,” she continued. “It was just that one issue. And everybody’s obviously running with it and turned it into a huge feud, which I think is really boring, quite frankly. And you know what? I don’t care anymore.”

Gaga responded in 2016, telling Beats 1 radio host Zane Lowe that she and Madonna are “very different.”

“I wouldn’t make that comparison at all and I don’t mean to disrespect Madonna, she’s a nice lady, and she’s had a fantastic huge career, biggest pop star of all time,” she said, as reported by Page Six. “But I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours a day in the studio. I’m a producer. I’m a writer. What I do is different.”

“I just will not be compared to anyone anymore, I am who the f— I am and this is me. My life story is my life story, just like yours is.”

“I’ve basically been hoping that I would become so good that one day I would piss off Madonna.”

