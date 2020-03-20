Watch Madonna sing made-up lyrics to ‘Vogue’ in her bathroom at 3 a.m. while under quarantine

By
Olivia Singh
-

Madonna gave fans a glimpse at how she's been spending her time while social distancing.

caption
Madonna gave fans a glimpse at how she’s been spending her time while social distancing.
source
Angela Weiss/ AFP/ Getty Images.
  • Madonna shared a video on Instagram on Friday, which was taken while inside her bathroom at 3 a.m. amid the coronavirus pandemic.
  • In the video, the 61-year-old entertainer changed the lyrics of her hit song “Vogue,” as she twirled and sang into a hairbrush rather than a microphone.
  • Instead of singing about bodies moving to the music and going with the flow, Madonna said: “Come on, go / Let’s go eat some fried fish / Come on.”
  • She also sang about eating fish because “there’s no more pasta” and told fans to “cut me some slack.”
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.