Madrid police had to break up a 6-person orgy that violated the city’s coronavirus lockdown

Six people were arrested at a suspected brothel in Madrid for violating Spain’s strict lockdown orders.

Six people were arrested Saturday at a suspected brothel in Madrid for breaking Spain’s strict lockdown orders, banning public gatherings in a bid to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Spanish authorities received noise complaints from neighbors of the apartment where the sex party was being held, according to the Daily Mail.

When officers arrived at the Madrid building, they found six people naked in the hallway of the apartment, though only one person was registered to the address.

It came just days after police burst in Barcelona confronted a similar issue. Officers there had to break up an eight-person orgy March 24, arresting the men for breaking the country’s strict COVID-19 quarantine.

According to the Olive Press, a person invited to the party tipped off authorities about the location, time, and date of the party, which was reportedly expected to host up to 30 people.

Spain is one of the countries outside hit hardest by the coronavirus outside of the US, with over 47,611 people infected and 3,445 dead from the virus.

In addition to an advisory for all residents to stay inside, the country has taken drastic measures in an attempt to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, such as nationalizing all private hospitals.