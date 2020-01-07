Prosecutors say a Texas woman pretended to be pregnant at the same time as her best friend, then kidnapped her newborn and tried to pass it off as her own

A Texas woman faked her own pregnancy and abducted her friend’s newborn to pass it off as her own, authorities alleged in an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit, obtained by the Austin American-Statesman, said 33-year-old Magen Fieramusca pretended to get pregnant around the same time as her friend Heidi Broussard.

But just two weeks after Broussard gave birth, both Broussard and her baby daughter were kidnapped.

Authorities found Broussard’s body in the trunk of a car at Fieramusca’s home, and Fieramusca’s ex-boyfriend told police that Broussard’s baby was at the home he shared with Fieramusca.

Fieramusca’s attorneys told CNN they were still waiting to review evidence, but that the arrest affidavit was “nothing more than mere allegations.”

But then, Broussard and her baby daughter disappeared on December 12.

Fieramusca presented a baby to her ex-boyfriend on December 13 and told him she had already gone into labor and delivered their child, the documents said. Authorities said Broussard’s body was later found in a duffel bag inside the trunk of a car at Fieramusca’s house.

Fieramusca is charged with kidnapping and tampering with a corpse, according to court records viewed by Insider. Authorities have not yet filed charges for Broussard’s death and are still investigating, the American-Statesman reported.

The affidavit said Fieramusca and Broussard had been friends for roughly a decade, after first meeting at the Texas Bible Institute. It also said Fieramusca was highly involved in the birth of Broussard’s daughter, even being inside the delivery room as Broussard was in labor, according to KXAN.

But the affidavit added that Fieramusca acted strangely after the birth, interrupting Broussard’s father to see if she could be the first person to hold the baby.

Authorities later found the child after confronting Fieramusca’s ex-boyfriend at a Target where he was buying baby clothes and formula, showing him a photo of Broussard’s infant, CNN reported.

“That’s the baby at my house,” he told them.