Hollywood power couple Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard have listed their Brooklyn townhouse.

Actors Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard have listed their four-story Brooklyn townhouse for $4.59 million.

They purchased the home 12 years ago for $1.91 million, as The Wall Street Journal reports.

The past several months have seen an assortment of high-profile real estate transactions in Brooklyn, including Matt Damon purchasing Brooklyn’s most expensive apartment in late December.

Hollywood power couple Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard are selling their 3,600-square-foot Brooklyn townhouse for $4.599 million.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, they purchased the home at 36 Sterling in Park Slope in 2006 for $1.9 million. The couple moved in while Gyllenhaal was pregnant with their first daughter; now that both daughters are attending schools outside the neighborhood, they’re listing the house.

According to the Sotheby’s listing, the house has four bedrooms, a fireplace, and a south-facing garden.

The past several months have seen a variety of high-profile celebrity real estate transactions in Brooklyn. Matt Damon bought the borough’s most expensive home – a $16.7 million penthouse – in December. And, in January, Curbed reported that celebrity couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski splashed out $11 million for a condo in the same building as Damon.

Gyllenhaal and Sarsgaard’s four-story townhouse is listed with Debbie Korb of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Below, take a look at the property.

Celebrity couple Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard got married in May 2009 and, in 2012, purchased a Park Slope, Brooklyn, townhouse for a reported $1.9 million.

The couple has two daughters and, according to The Wall Street Journal, is selling the house because both girls are going to school outside of the neighborhood.

The couple’s home is in Park Slope, an expensive Brooklyn neighborhood that borders Prospect Park to the east.

The four-story townhouse has 3,600 square feet of living space …

… including a garden-level kitchen with exposed wood beams and a six-burner gas stove.

It has a variety of living spaces spread across its multiple floors, including a dining room, a den …

… and a music room.

The home has four bedrooms, including a master suite on the third floor …

… which includes an office …

… and two bedrooms on the top floor, which served as the couple’s daughters’ rooms.

The home has two full baths — including this beautiful, rustic bathroom — and one half-bath.

But arguably the apartment’s most stand-out feature is a 55-foot-deep backyard garden. It features an outdoor bathtub and shower.

