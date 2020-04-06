Watch Maggie Gyllenhaal put on a shirt while doing a handstand after her brother Jake made it look easy

Maggie Gyllenhaal completed a viral challenge, in which a person must maintain a handstand while maneuvering their body to put on a shirt.

The actress was previously tagged by sibling Jake Gyllenhaal.

Maggie effortlessly finished the task and nominated four women to attempt the challenge.

Maggie Gyllenhaal crushed a viral handstand challenge after brother Jake Gyllenhaal made it look easy.

On Friday, the 42-year-old actress and mother of two posted a video on her Instagram story that showed her putting on a T-shirt while doing a handstand. The fitness challenge requires strength and agility as the person tries to maneuver their body and maintain a handstand position the entire time.

Maggie did the activity after being tagged by her younger sibling, who was challenged by fellow Marvel star Tom Holland.

The “Deuce” star, dressed in fitness attire, easily put her T-shirt on.

Bowing down to Maggie Gyllenhaal. ???????????? Tom and Jake who? pic.twitter.com/wcvho8gxxD — Olivia Singh (@livsingh95) April 4, 2020

Then she nominated an all-female group to follow suit: actress Jessica Chastain, comedian Sarah Silverman, columnist Alison Roman, and political figure Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The handstand challenge is one of many ways that people have been participating in and tagging friends in while practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other stars, like Jake and Holland, have shared videos of themselves taking on the challenge, while actors like Ryan Reynolds have hilariously refused to take part.