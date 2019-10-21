Maggie Rogers’ fans are rallying around the singer after she said she was sexually harassed during one of her shows

caption Maggie Rogers is known for her songs like “Alaska.” source Rebecca Sapp/WireImage for The Recording Academy

Maggie Rogers‘ fans are rallying behind the pop singer after she said she was sexually harassed during a performance.

“Last night… a man yelled ‘take your top off.’ Another joined in and yelled, ‘you cute though,'” the singer wrote on Twitter, adding that she was “stunned, furious, fuming, confused.”

Fans quickly showed their support for Rogers on Twitter, praising her for her dedication to her fans and music and denouncing the alleged harassers.

Others urged music fans in general to be vigilant and speak out against harassment against any female musicians.

Rogers didn’t specify the city or venue where the incident took place, but fans of the “Alaska” singer deduced that it likely occurred during a show in Austin, Texas – and were quick to show their support for her on social media.

Some praised Rogers for her strength in handling the situation, and thanked her for shedding a light on the issue.

So sorry to hear that. My wife and I came to see you at the Greek and were so impressed by your poise, grace, and of course your music. Keep up the great work and we’re looking forward to watching your career expand. — Peter Brack (@peterbrack) October 20, 2019

I feel as though most artists would be tempted to shrug this off and blame it on "the industry" as we know it. Thank you for not taking the shit, demanding better, and being the change we all wish to see in "the industry" and in the world. Thank you for the safe spaces. Love you. — chloe ???? (@chloegrozdina) October 20, 2019

Your concerts are so open and emotional. You truly make a connection with your audience. To have someone ruin it in the worst way possible is unthinkable. Those people should be embarrassed and ashamed for ruining one of the most honest environments that any artist has ever made. — Siera (@Siera_lynnn) October 20, 2019

infuriating. you deserve better than that. i’m sorry. — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) October 20, 2019

Others expressed their dismay that Rogers’ vulnerability during her show was met with harassment.

oh christ that is appalling and i'm so sorry you were harassed in a safe space you worked so hard to create while so courageously vulnerable. i'm full of rage for you. i'm so sorry. you deserve better. — jo ✨ (@owedbetter_) October 20, 2019

I’m so sorry Maggie. I know how much you love music and I cannot imagine how much joy that space on stage brings you but also the vulnerability that comes with it. I’m so sorry someone had to yell that while you were up there. — Greg Sprinkles (@GraceSpelman) October 20, 2019

Love you Maggie! As someone who had the privilege of going to one of your shows this tour, you spoke words of meaning and light to me. Your humanness, beauty, and light are so purposeful in this world. Thank you for being you! — moody fall queen (@taylorertz) October 20, 2019

And some even condemned the harassment of female performers in general, urging fans to do better.

I’m sorry. I see women I play with so disrespected on and offstage. When they say something, they generally get more disrespect. When I say something, males treat me like a traitor, but they tend to stop. Speak up dudes. Be that guy. All women are our sisters. Act like it. — Deren Ney (@DerenNey) October 21, 2019

I'm a straight guy and a fan of Maggie's music. I'm also a performer. I've seen this happen to friends and colleagues of mine in the comedy business, too. There's no place for it – truly shameful behaviour. Feel better, Maggie. The jerks who did that are not fans, nor good people — PETER ANTHONY (@peterisfunny) October 20, 2019

It’s important for everyone to call it out and address it if they feel comfortable. We MUST break the cycle and continue to educate each other while holding those accountable. Thank you for your voice @laurenevemay. We stand with you in solidarity. — Becky's Fund (@BeckysFund) October 20, 2019

men are officially banned from maggie rogers shows — ???????? ???????? (@allieeinthesky) October 20, 2019

Representatives for Rogers didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.