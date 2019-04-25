Magic Johnson’s shocking resignation from the Lakers might have been triggered by emails critical of his performance that were accidentally CC’d to him by his boss

caption Magic Johnson’s resignation from his position with the Lakers came as sudden and shocking news. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Magic Johnson shockingly resigned from his position as president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers in early April.

According to Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher, Johnson’s decision may have stemmed from emails between Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka that were critical of Magic’s performance.

On Thursday, Johnson cryptically tweeted, “The truth will always come to light.”

Magic Johnson’s resignation from his position as president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers came in sudden and shocking fashion, but according to Bleacher Report senior writer Ric Bucher, Magic might have had good reason to leave the franchise.

Bucher was a guest on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd and revealed that Johnson may have accidentally been CC’d on emails between Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka that were critical of Magic’s performance.

“My understanding is that there were some emails that were exchanged between Rob and Jeanie … about Magic and about what Magic was and wasn’t doing. They were critical emails,” Bucher said. “And somehow, some way – Jeanie, from what I understand, was CCing or blind CCing Magic on everything. … So, Magic now is seeing emails from Rob to Jeanie that were critical of what he was doing.”

Bucher went on to say that while Magic seeing these emails would have already been bad, what made matters worse was the lack of support he received from either party.

“And maybe most important in all this is that there was no indication that Jeanie was backing Rob up in terms of either going to Magic and letting him know that this was going on or going back at Rob and defending Magic. That was not happening.”

You can watch Bucher’s appearance below.

While the story has yet to be confirmed, and Bucher himself hedged it as only “his understanding” of the situation, it’s certainly plausible.

One of the most shocking aspects of Johnson’s decision to leave was how sudden it came, and that he had not informed Buss of his decision prior to stepping in front of the media to announce it.

Johnson added fuel to the speculation when he sent out a cryptic tweet, implying that the truth has been revealed or would be eventually.

The truth will always come to light ???? — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 25, 2019

The Los Angeles front office situation hasn’t inspired too much confidence in Lakers fans since the team moved to bring LeBron James to the team.

If critical emails are being sent haphazardly throughout the organization, it would only make an already tenuous picture look worse.

