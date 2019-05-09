Denver just became the first city in the US to decriminalize magic mushrooms. Here’s what they do to your body and mind.

By
Erin Brodwin, Shayanne Gal, Business Insider US
-

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

In a slender and surprising victory for supporters of hallucinogenic or “magic” mushrooms, the psychedelic drug better known to scientists as psilocybin, Denver, Colorado yesterday voted to decriminalize the drugs.

Once portrayed as illegal ways to “drop out” or “tune in,” psychedelic and semi-psychedelic drugs like psilocybin and ecstasy are beginning to turn into federally-regulated medicines. Part of the reason: scientific evidence is building that the substances may have the potential to help staunch symptoms of psychiatric diseases that are difficult to treat with existing therapies. Those diseases include severe depression, for example.

Here’s how psilocybin impacts the brain and body and produces its effects:

how magic mushrooms affect the body and brain denver psychedelics copy

