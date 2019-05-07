Mahathir and Johor’s Crown Prince are being urged to use the holy month to end their feud, after the PM called Tunku Ismail ‘stupid’ and ‘a little boy’

Johor PKR chief Hassan Karim said: “Dr Mahathir is the country’s executive leader, he is a statesman. It is not nice for him to continue the feud, which sometimes seems like a personal attack on Tunku Ismail.” The Straits Times

If you’re already tired of seeing Mahathir and the Johor Crown Prince exchanging insults, you’re not alone.

In a statement on Monday (May 6), Johor PKR chief Hassan Karim urged Mohamad Mahathir and Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim to make use of the holy month of Ramadan to stop their public feud, The Star reported.

On Monday (May 6), Mahathir added fuel to the fire by reportedly labelling the royal “stupid” and “a little boy”.

The Star quoted Hassan as saying: “Dr Mahathir is the country’s executive leader, he is a statesman. It is not nice for him to continue the feud, which sometimes seems like a personal attack on Tunku Ismail.”

According to Malaysiakini, Hassan added that people would lose respect for the Johor Crown Prince if he continued to go against Mahathir, who Hassan described as “the leader of a democratically elected government and more so, a senior”.

Hassan, who heads the Parliamentary Select Committee on Federal-State Relations, said that the federal and Johor governments should build good relationships, Malaysiakini reported.

“I am prepared to play a role in building this bridge,” Hassan said.

However, Malaysia’s Prime Minister and the Johor Crown Prince are far from making up.

In a group interview held with the Malaysian press on Monday (May 6), Mahathir responded to the Johor Crown Prince’s claims that the good deeds of his father, Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim, were unpublicised, New Straits Times reported.

Tunku Ismail had also said that the Johor royal family was a victim of “character assassination”, The Star reported.

“I don’t want to comment on the Sultan, because if I say anything that is not good, it is not nice because he is the Sultan,” Mahathir was quoted by New Straits Times as saying.

He added: “But, this TMJ (Tunku Mahkota Johor), he is a little boy. He is stupid because he does not know what is happening.”

Following Mahathir’s “little boy” insult, the Prime Minister’s special media adviser Datuk A. Kadir Jasin called upon the Inland Revenue Board to investigate taxes paid by Mados Sdn Bhd, which is a company believed to be owned by the Johor royalty, the Star reported.

Kadir said in his Facebook post on Monday (May 6) that new Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador should reopen some “frozen” and “closed” investigation papers.

He also alluded to the fact that “Little Boy” was also the name of the atomic bomb that destroyed Hiroshima during the Second World War in 1945.

According to a translation by The Star, Kadir said: “It is very dangerous although it is small and does not know anything. So we have to do something, not just talking.”

