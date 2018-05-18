Mahathir becomes accidental fashion icon as Instagram post of his old school $3 Bata sandals go viral

Malaysia’s new prime minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad has been hailed as a saviour of the country’s political scene over the past week but the last thing one would expect is to see him turned into a fashion icon.

The 92-year-old caught the attention of the internet on Thursday (May 17) when an Instagram user shared a screenshot of him wearing a pair of RM12 (US$3) sandals.

The post included a caption which praised Mahathir for his humility and frugality. It read: “Our humble Tun need no Gucci or Hermes, just Bata is good to go.”

Bata wasted no time and has jumped in, sharing a picture of the sandals and proclaiming it as the “hottest selling accessory” this Ramadan. The sandals are priced at RM11.99 and features a new insole design which differs slightly from the one Mahathir was wearing which is from four years ago.

Social media users are crediting Mahathir for reviving an old school brand:

If the sales for Berocca and Bata slippers skyrocket, we know it’s all because of @chedetofficial .

of all the things Mahathir could have done, i never thought that one of them would be bringing back Bata HAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAH

A user has also pointed out why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Mahathir is a frugal man:

People should be surprised Mahathir uses bata slippers.

People of his generation, even Royalty, were known to be frugal whenever they can.

— Verbatim Thoughts SG (@SGverbatim) May 17, 2018