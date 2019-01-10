Mahathir confirms meeting with Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim, says ‘I just want to see him’: The Star

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be meeting Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on Jan 10. Singapore Press Holdings

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has confirmed he was scheduled to meet the Sultan of Johor on Thursday (Jan 10), but said that it would just be a normal meeting, The Star reported.

“I just want to see him, that is all,” the news website quoted him as saying.

According to the report, Mahathir’s meeting with Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar at the Istana Bukit Serene was scheduled for 3pm.

A Bernama video shared on Mahathir’s Facebook page at around 5:30pm shows the Malaysian premier riding in a Proton Saga with the Johor Sultan.

This is the first meeting between Mahathir and the Johor ruler since Pakatan Harapan won the 14th General Election on May 9 last year, an earlier report by The Star said.

Citing a source from the Prime Minister’s office, the news portal said that the meeting was being held following a request by Sultan Ibrahim a couple of weeks ago.

The Star also reported that Mahathir will be meeting Sultan Ibrahim alone, and that the meeting is expected to last between one and two hours.

When asked whether the appointment of the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong would be discussed, the source from the Prime Minister’s office said that there were many things that needed to be addressed during the meeting, according to The Star.

