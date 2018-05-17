Mahathir goes to bed at 5am but is back in his office two hours later, according to the Malaysian prime minster’s wife

Concerns that Malaysia’s new prime minster might be working too hard have led Facebook users to remind Tun Mahathir to look after himself. Reuters

It has only been a week since Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad was sworn in as the country’s new leader but he has wasted no time in getting down to business.

Aside from putting together a new parliamentary Cabinet, he has also been instrumental in arranging a royal pardon for his former political nemesis Anwar Ibrahim.

Mahathir has been working so hard his wife Dr Siti Hasmah is starting to worry for her husband’s health.

In a post that was made on the Kelab Che Det Facebook page, she wrote that he recently stayed up until 5am to go through more than 200 documents. Despite that, Mahathir still work up early the next morning and was in his office by 7am.

The post received over 42,000 likes in one day, with many leaving comments to wish their country’s new 93-year-old leader well and advising him to take care of his own health.