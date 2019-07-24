Mahathir is Malaysia’s most admired man by far – big names like Jackie Chan and Bill Gates can hardly compare

Mahathir’s score was far ahead of Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor, Malaysia’s first astronaut, who ranked second. Instagram / chedetofficial

After topping the list as Malaysia’s most admired man in 2018, Mahathir Mohamad has returned again this year to protect that title.

An online survey of 1,075 Malaysians conducted by market research firm YouGov found that the 94-year-old prime minister ranked first on the list of men that Malaysians admired most with an admiration score of 16.01 per cent.

The results, released on Tuesday (July 23), showed that Mahathir was the nation’s most highly regarded man by far.

As second-time premier, Mahathir’s score was far ahead of Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor, Malaysia’s first astronaut, who ranked second with a score of 9.03 per cent.

When compared to Mahathir, the admiration scores of second runner-up Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan – 6.63 per cent – and co-founder of third runner-up Bill Gates – 6.41 per cent – also seem dismal.

The only other Malaysian who made the top 10 was former badminton player, Lee Chong Wei, who ranked sixth.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s former PM – Najib Razak – placed 15th on the list.

Barack Obama, who ranked first on the Singapore list, took eighth place as Malaysia’s eighth most admired man.

Siti Nurhaliza most admired woman in Malaysia

Over on the list of women whom Malaysians admired most, Mahathir’s wife, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, took second place with an admiration score of 7.54 per cent.

But her score was nowhere near singer Dato Sri Siti Nurhaliza, who ranked first for the second year in a row with an admiration score of 20.01 per cent.

Malaysia’s first female Deputy Prime Minister Dato Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail followed closely behind with an admiration score of 7.19 per cent.

Another Malaysian who made the list was Datin Vivy Yusof, a fashion entrepreneur, who clinched seventh place.

Although she didn’t make the top 10, Rosmah Mansor – Najib’s second wife – still managed to take 19th place.

Entertainers had a strong presence in the top 10, YouGov said. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey came in fourth, while Hollywood actresses Angelina Jolie and Emma Watson ranked fifth and sixth respectively.

The former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama, who ranked first globally and in Singapore as the most admired woman, came in at eighth place on the Malaysia list.

