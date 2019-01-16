Mahathir is the first Malaysian invited to speak at Oxford Union, whose past speakers include Einstein, Johnny Depp and Shakira

This invitation makes Mahathir the first Malaysian and democratically-elected Asean leader to speak at the society, according to Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq. Reuters

Its invite list is varied: singers, politicians, scientists, even fashion moguls – but everyone is famous.

Now, Malaysia Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will join the ranks of well-known celebrities and personalities invited to speak at the Oxford Union, the debate society of Oxford University.

Since its founding in 1823, the society has invited speakers worldwide to debates on various topics, with past guests including Einstein, Johnny Depp, Shakira, Malala Yousafzai, Pakistan PM Imran Khan and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday (Jan 15), Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said Mahathir’s speech was happening after “months of planning”, alongside a photo of the PM reading his invitation letter, dated Dec 3, 2018.

After months of planning, Tun M will finally make his appearance at the Oxford Union. He will be the first Malaysian & democratically-elected leader from ASEAN to be invited to speak at the esteemed Union. 18/1/2019. Can’t wait! Malaysia, the tiger of Asia! pic.twitter.com/39ul7hjLdp — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) January 15, 2019

This invitation makes Mahathir the first Malaysian and democratically-elected Asean leader to speak at the society, Syed Saddiq said.

“Can’t wait! Malaysia, the tiger of Asia!” he added.

According to the society’s website, Mahathir will speak on Friday (Jan 18) at 5pm UK time.

