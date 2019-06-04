Mahathir stars in video to woo international students to study in Malaysia

Mahathir Mohamad said in the video that immersing oneself in a different education style was a great way to experience and understand the country’s people, traditions and cultures. Facebook / Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad

Malaysia wants to become a choice destination for international students to pursue higher education – and who better to call on the students than the country’s prime minister himself?

In a promotional video by Education Malaysia, Mahathir Mohamad encouraged international students who wanted to further their education to “come and study in Malaysia”.

“We offer a proven well-balanced private and public education that has successfully produced graduates who excelled in their careers,” Mahathir said in the video uploaded on Facebook on Tuesday (June 3).

The Malaysian PM added that immersing oneself in a different education style was a great way to experience and understand the country’s people, traditions and cultures.

Describing Malaysia as a country where many cultures coexist harmoniously, Mahathir said: “Studying abroad is essential in becoming a successful global citizen.”

He added: “In today’s work places, great value is placed on having real experiences with the world beyond your borders, experiences that are very different from your own.”

Mahathir said he believed that international students who decide to study in Malaysia would find the experience as one that was worth cherishing.

Just last May, Higher Education Ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Noorul Ainur Mohd Nur said that Malaysia was aiming to enrol 200,000 international students by 2020, and 250,000 in 2025, The Star reported.

Speaking at the Going Global 2018 Conference, she was quoted by The Star as saying: “Currently, we have achieved 170,000 students from over 135 countries. They are from Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”

Malaysia is also home to 10 foreign university branch campuses, she said, adding that the ministry was hoping to turn Malaysia into a regional higher education hub.

