Mahathir’s Ramadan advice? Don’t eat too much at bazaars

Mahathir said that although bazaar stallholders hoped to raise earnings, Muslims should avoid wasting money and exercise restraint when buying food to avoid food wastage. Tourism Malaysia

With Ramadan kicking off on Monday (May 6), Muslims across Malaysia have begun their month-long annual fast – with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad even dishing out his own advice on how to “curb desires”: avoid buying too much food at Ramadan bazaars.

These bazaars, ubiquitous during the holy month, are designated areas with stalls selling food and drinks for muslims breaking fast.

According to Bernama’s translation of his speech, Mahathir said that although bazaar stallholders hoped to raise earnings, Muslims should avoid wasting money and exercise restraint when buying food to avoid food wastage.

“This is the goodness of fasting during Ramadan… I hope all of us will become better humans for the self-control we have practised,” he added.

A recent survey of 1,077 Malaysian Muslims by research firm Vase.ai found that about the vast majority of respondents enjoyed visiting Ramadan bazaars, with about 80 per cent of respondents citing the variety of food as their favorite aspect of Ramadan bazaars.

About 70 per cent of respondents also said they spent the most money on food on during the holy month.

Read also: Fasting? No sweat. Half of all Malaysian Muslims continue to work out during Ramadan to keep fit, survey finds