Mahathir’s wife asked Imran Khan if she could hold his hand, and Pakistanis are so here for it

By
Rachel Genevieve Chia
Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, his wife Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan pose for a photo.
Facebook/Chedet Official

Imran Khan, cricket legend and Prime Minister of Pakistan, has found himself a new fan.

She’s none other than Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s wife, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali.

Khan is in Malaysia for two days – his inaugural visit since assuming the post of Prime Minister in August, the Star reported. He met Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah on Wednesday (Nov 21) following an official welcome at Seri Perdana, the Prime Minister’s residence in Putrajaya.

Before a photo op, Dr Siti Hasmah, 92, can be seen in a video asking the 66-year-old Pakistani Premier if she can hold his hand.

When he agrees, she does a happy little shoulder-wriggle at the onlookers. Even Dr Mahathir laughed.

Twitter loved the exchange – especially people from Pakistan.

Khan also took to Twitter to give “heartfelt thanks” to Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah for their “warm hospitality”.

 

According to the Star’s report, Khan also signed an agreement with Mahathir to partially abolish the need for visas when travelling between the two countries.

On Facbook, Mahathir thanked Khan for visiting Malaysia and expressed his hope for “the strengthening of the enduring friendship” between the countries and increased cooperation and exchanges.

