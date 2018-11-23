Mahathir’s wife asked Imran Khan if she could hold his hand, and Pakistanis are so here for it

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, his wife Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan pose for a photo. Facebook/Chedet Official

Imran Khan, cricket legend and Prime Minister of Pakistan, has found himself a new fan.

She’s none other than Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s wife, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali.

Khan is in Malaysia for two days – his inaugural visit since assuming the post of Prime Minister in August, the Star reported. He met Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah on Wednesday (Nov 21) following an official welcome at Seri Perdana, the Prime Minister’s residence in Putrajaya.

Before a photo op, Dr Siti Hasmah, 92, can be seen in a video asking the 66-year-old Pakistani Premier if she can hold his hand.

When he agrees, she does a happy little shoulder-wriggle at the onlookers. Even Dr Mahathir laughed.

Twitter loved the exchange – especially people from Pakistan.

Her kind gesture- gave every Pakistani a smile. 💞 — Row Shaan (@Womanofsubstnc) November 22, 2018

And today we all witnessed the immense respect and admiration displayed by Dr. Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, wife of the PM of Malaysia as she requested to hold the hand of Pakistan’s PM. I bet even you were filled with a sense of pride 😉 https://t.co/hTF0Op3WCv — Soraya Aziz (@SorayaAziz) November 21, 2018

God bless Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali (first lady of Malaysia). Her kind gesture has given Pakistanis a reason to smile. https://t.co/r39DBS5ZVg — Jajja (@SumairaJajja) November 21, 2018

Her reaction after @ImranKhanPTI says “Sure” is priceless. Something really nice in an era of Trumpian hate politics. — Saif (@Saif_HDS) November 22, 2018

My wife and I are thrilled by this as I’m Malaysian and she is Pakistani. — shafiqFernandez (@ShafiqFndz) November 22, 2018

Khan also took to Twitter to give “heartfelt thanks” to Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah for their “warm hospitality”.

I especially want to thank the gracious Mrs Mahathir Mohamad for the wonderful lunch she arranged for us. https://t.co/HUKgllTRV3 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 22, 2018

According to the Star’s report, Khan also signed an agreement with Mahathir to partially abolish the need for visas when travelling between the two countries.

On Facbook, Mahathir thanked Khan for visiting Malaysia and expressed his hope for “the strengthening of the enduring friendship” between the countries and increased cooperation and exchanges.

