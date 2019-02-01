30 vintage photos of postal workers from back in the day

caption Postal workers on scooters in the 1910s. source Underwood Archives/Getty Images

The US Postal Service dates back to 1775.

Since then, postal workers have been bringing people their mail through various modes of transportation.

Postal worker uniforms have changed over time from suits to polo shirts and shorts.

In 1775, Benjamin Franklin was appointed the first Postmaster General.

Since then, postal workers have been delivering mail on bikes, scooters, motorcycles, cars, wheelbarrows, sleds, and other modes of transportation. Their uniforms have also evolved from full suits with top hats to casual polo shirts and shorts.

Here are 30 vintage photos of postal workers on the job.

Pneumatic mail tubes (PMT) were first introduced in Philadelphia in 1893.

caption 1893. source SSPL/Getty Images

Pneumatic mail tubes were usually eight inches in diameter and were used to carry mail in bulk between sorting offices. Canisters could hold up to 600 letters, according to the National Postal Museum.

Postal workers used horse drawn carriages in the early 1900s.

caption 1900. source Kirn Vintage Stock/Corbis via Getty Images

A mailman in Elmira, New York, wore overalls as his postal uniform.

In the winter, the horses pulled sleighs.

caption 1900. source Minnesota Historical Society/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Winter snow was no match for their sleighs.

Horses then started pulling larger mail vans called screen wagons.

caption 1909. source Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

The screens kept the mail from falling off.

Motor vehicles slowly started replacing wagons.

caption Circa 1910. source Vintage Images/Getty Images

Electric, steam, and gasoline-powered cars were all popular until Henry Ford’s Model T car monopolized the market.

Parcel Post trucks began service in 1913 and were an instant hit.

caption 1913. source Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

According to the USPS, the Parcel Post delivered 300 million parcels in the first six months.

Mail delivery scooters also had a moment.

caption Mid-1910s. source Underwood Archives/Getty Images

Four special delivery postmen for the US Postal Service tried out new scooters in the mid-1910s.

Post office engineer Roy J. Joroleman invented tunnel-shaped mailboxes in 1915.

caption 1916. source GHI/Universal History Archive via Getty Images

Post office wagons advertised the new and improved mailboxes.

In the 1920s, motorcycles became a popular way to collect and deliver mail.

caption Circa 1915. source Historic Photo Archive/Getty Images

A rural postal mail carrier in Newell, South Dakota, wore a hat and overalls while riding his Wagner 4-11 motorcycle.

Postal worker uniforms used to be formal suits and collared shirts.

caption 1925. source General Photographic Agency/Getty Images

It was also the decade of short flapper hairstyles for women.

Postal clerks in New York City wore vests and ties in the 1930s.

caption 1936. source New York Times Co./Getty Images

Postal clerks sorted envelopes containing bonus bonds for World War I veterans at the General Post Office in New York City.

In Chicago, postal workers wore caps and overalls.

caption 1930s. source Kirn Vintage Stock/Corbis via Getty Images

Postal workers sorted packages in the main mail facility in Chicago, Illinois.

More women became postal workers during World War II.

caption 1943. source Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Two members of the Women’s Army Corps worked on identifying incorrectly addressed mail for soldiers in Camp Brekinridge, Kentucky.

In postal services abroad, some women didn’t have uniforms.

caption 1940. source Reg Speller/Fox Photos/Getty Images

In Luton, England, women wore armbands reading “Post Office Postman” since there were no uniforms available for them during World War II.

Mailmen wore fur hats to stay warm in the 1940s.

caption 1942. source Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Rural mailman Mark Whalon made his rounds in sub-zero weather.

Horse-drawn sleds were still in use in rural areas in the 1950s.

caption Circa 1950. source Orlando/Three Lions/Getty Images

Postman Arthur LeBlanc from Berlin, New Hampshire, delivered mail from his horse-drawn sled circa 1950.

Postal workers also became characters in film and television.

caption 1951. source Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Actress Loretta Young got a letter from actor Irving Bacon in the film “Cause for Alarm!“

Even in heat waves, postal workers made sure mail was picked up and delivered.

caption 1954. source John Dominis/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

A mailman collecting mail during a heat wave in 1954 sweat through his uniform.

It seems people have always pushed off doing their taxes until the very last second.

caption 1965. source Keystone/Getty Images

A postman stationed outside a post office in Washington collected tax returns from drivers rushing to beat the midnight deadline in 1965.

A 1931 mail truck was brought back into use in 1976 for nostalgia’s sake.

caption 1976. source Glen Martin/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Dwayne Cavanar (pictured) delivered mail from a similar truck between 1946 and 1951.

Postal workers didn’t have to be in uniform all the time, though.

caption 1978. source Bettmann/Getty Images

A postal worker placed envelopes into slots in 1978.

John Ratzenberger played mailman Cliff Clavin on “Cheers” in the ’80s and early ’90s.

caption 1984. source NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The episode “Cliff’s Rocky Moment” aired in 1984.

Mail wheelbarrows were used in the ’80s through the present day.

caption 1981. source William Ryerson/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

United States Postal Service worker John Hallinan walked through pouring rain in Exeter, New Hampshire, in 1981.

Postal workers in Florida wore short-sleeved shirts and blue pants to match their blue bicycles in the 1980s.

caption 1988. source Visions of America/UIG via Getty Images

A postal worker in St. Petersburg, Florida, matched his bicycle.

Beneath the collared shirts, postal workers wore t-shirts.

caption 1988. source Cynthia Johnson/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

A postal employees sorted parcels in a warehouse in 1988.

In the ’90s, postal workers wore blue cardigans and baseball caps.

caption 1996. source David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Postal worker Forest Catron greeted Sissy the dog in 1996.

Some mailmen in California got creative with their headgear during the ’90s.

caption 1996. source Clarence Williams/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Mailman Bob Tattsuke and Lee Levey chatted in Mar Vista, California, in 1996.

Female postal workers wore the cardigans, too.

caption 1998. source Tom Allen/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Ella Mae Burtis worked in uniform at a post office in Lothian, Maryland.

The blue striped shirts that postal workers wore in the late ’90s bore the logo of the USPS.

caption 1998. source Boris Yaro/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Postal workers learned to drive on Driver’s Confidence Training Courses in 1998.

Whether they sort the mail in warehouses or deliver it to homes, postal workers offer an important public service.

caption 2000. source Darren McCollester/Newsmakers/Getty Images

