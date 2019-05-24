A Georgia neighborhood celebrated their beloved mailman’s retirement after 35 years with a block party and a trip to Hawaii

caption Floyd Martin had a retirement party he’ll never forget. source Courtesy of Jennifer Brett/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Floyd Martin has worked as a mailman in Marietta, Georgia, for 35 years and retired on Thursday.

People in the neighborhood decorated their mailboxes with balloons and signs thanking Martin and saying goodbye.

Jennifer Brett of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution followed him on his route and shared photos on Twitter that went viral.

Mailman Floyd Martin is proof that a little bit of kindness can go a long way.

After 35 years of delivering mail in Marietta, Georgia, Martin is a well-known and well-loved figure in the neighborhood. When he announced his retirement, people wanted to celebrate his service and give him a goodbye party he’d never forget.

Jennifer Brett of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution followed Martin on his route the day before he retired and documented the epic send-off on Twitter.

THREAD: Floyd Martin retires after nearly 35 years as a mailman tomorrow. I went with him on his route today. pic.twitter.com/qZhUVY7Sz8 — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 22, 2019

In her viral Twitter thread, she detailed Martin’s friendships with neighborhood families, sharing stories about how he has impacted their lives.

Lorraine Wascher was waiting for him today. She's been a stop on his route for more than 20 years. "He always had a smile, always had a wave." pic.twitter.com/v8dD8CVoq9 — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 22, 2019

Lots of the "mail" Floyd picked up today was hand-delivered. "My people are so good to me," he said. "I'm going to miss them." pic.twitter.com/e6Mi8WctZl — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 22, 2019

Kids on his route love, love, L-O-V-E Mr. Floyd. Little Mae Bullington dressed up as Mr. Floyd on the day her school had career day. "I was so flattered," he said. "It touched my heart." pic.twitter.com/BbeT3AlhHp — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 22, 2019

"He feeds all the cats," said Peggy Corn, who's been on Floyd's route for decades. "They all know him, and they know that buggy!"

"The dogs, too," Floyd said. "The dogs get Milk Bones." pic.twitter.com/ktZSBxlgfE — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 22, 2019

Doreen Hipps, 87, has been on his route since the beginning. Her granddaughter Amanda Seals spoke on her behalf tonight. "Dementia has set in, and she doesn't see well anymore, but she still knows Floyd." pic.twitter.com/h5z5ij92hw — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019

Many in the neighborhood decorated their mailboxes as a tribute to Martin.

Update! People on Floyd's route decorated their mailboxes to surprise him on his last day pic.twitter.com/7vo8Gepv2s — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019

When Martin finished his deliveries, over 300 people attended a block party in his honor, where he was constantly stopped for hugs and selfies.

Once his very last shift was finally over, the neighborhood had another surprise for Mr. Floyd. 300+ people came to a covered dish block party in his honor. pic.twitter.com/8UvAclP6CA — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019

Twitter users were touched by the relationship between Martin and the people in his neighborhood.

What a wonderful story. I could’ve read 1000x more, but settled for re-reading it over and over. The world is very lucky to have a good man such as Floyd. Congratulations, friend. Thank you @Jennifer__Brett for bringing us this sunshine. — Mike Eby (@grandpabickford) May 24, 2019

This is awesome and made my day! I wish all people could be more like Floyd: understand the value of people and that empathy in building relationships means so much more than to just pass someone by while saying hello. All the best for Floyd! ❤️ — Jenni Poutanen (@jenni_poutanen) May 24, 2019

This thread made my day, week month. Thanks so much for sharing. — Laurie Goldberg (@LaurieGoldberg) May 24, 2019

Martin said that he wanted to visit Hawaii in his retirement. Since his story went viral, a GoFundMe page raising money for his trip has far surpassed its $5,000 goal and is currently at over $13,000.

“Continue to take care of each other, and smile when you think of me,” he told the crowd at his goodbye party.