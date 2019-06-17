Some people are furious that Disneyland has turned one of its oldest attractions into a gift shop

caption The Main Street Cinema in Disneyland. source MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images

On Sunday, the Orange County Register reported that Main Street Cinema in Disneyland has been turned into a gift shop.

The movie theater, which plays monochrome Disney cartoons on a loop, is one of the oldest attractions at the theme park in Anaheim, California. It was created and installed by Walt Disney in 1955.

Some people are furious that the classic attraction has been filled with merchandise that many have pointed out can be purchased elsewhere throughout Disneyland.

Disney has yet to announce whether or not the change will be permanent.

Over the weekend, Disneyland visitors began to notice that that Main Street Cinema, a small theater that plays some of Walt Disney’s earliest cartoons, was filled with merchandise. According to the Orange Country Register, signs that read “Cartoons and Collectibles” have also been displayed in front to advertise the souvenirs available inside.

Now, visitors to the Anaheim, California, theme park are taking to Twitter to express their frustration with Disney, as many feel the apparent change is disrespectful to Walt Disney’s creation.

Over the weekend, people began to share photos of the updated Main Street Cinema

Laughing Place, a blog about Disney, uploaded a number of photos to Twitter, which show the space lined with merchandise.

More photos from inside the Main Street Cinema / Cartoons and Collectibles shop. #Disneyland @DisneylandToday pic.twitter.com/5Z48ihzukc — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) June 14, 2019

On Twitter, many said they disagree with Disney’s choice to turn Main Street Cinema into a gift shop

While some said they feel the change is disrespectful to Disneyland’s history and Walt Disney’s vision, others said the addition of merchandise is unnecessary. Some pointed out that the same products can be purchased at other stores in the park.

@DisneylandToday, are we being punk'd? Is this a joke? Main Street is WALL TO WALL merchandise. But you need also to put it in the cinema, where it makes no literal thematic sense to do so? This is gross and kind of offensive. https://t.co/BiSZmoF8fn — Fresh Baked! (@FrshBakedDisney) June 14, 2019

Anyone else who comes to me saying (in bad faith) "No one was ever in the Main Street Cinema!" will get instantly blocked. Yes, since it opened with the park in July 1955, guests have gone inside and enjoyed the Main Street Cinema. It has been there *since day one*. — Matthew Gottula ????️‍???? (@DLthings) June 14, 2019

Not a fan. This used to be one of the dark and calm places families could with an overstimulated child to decompress and escape the crowds. It was so relaxing to sit and watch the cartoons. There are plenty of stores on Main Street. Leave the cinema alone. — Detronyx (@Biesiadaraptor) June 14, 2019

Dear @DisneyParks and @DisneylandToday y'all will stop at nothing to try and make a buck, will ya? You just couldn't resist turning Main Street Cinema into a store? Disgustedly

Skipper Sean — Skipper Sean (@DockItSkip) June 15, 2019

@DisneylandToday Not cool Disney! You took the Main Street Cinema and turned it into another store…and not even a good one! The merchandise is just generic shirts and bubblewands I can get from the other ???? stores on site. What a lazy and cheap way to make ????! #Disenchanted — Robert T. Nickerson (@35mmManiac) June 14, 2019

@DisneylandToday Does every single corner of the park have to turn a profit now? The Main Street Cinema is an original feature and should not be a store. Why not make Walt’s apartment a hot dog stand? Ridiculous and blind to your own heritage. — Jason Cochran (@JasCochran) June 15, 2019

Some people even created memes to express their feelings about the news.

Now that they’ve defiled the Main Street Cinema, you know what’s gotta be next pic.twitter.com/QVeRDsDz1z — David Koenig (@davekoenig) June 14, 2019

When you walk into the Main Street Cinema to chill out and watch some old school Mickey shor- pic.twitter.com/GQiYP6gwkR — Patrick Dougall (@PatrickADougall) June 15, 2019

Despite criticism, some people showed their support for Disneyland’s decision

Some Twitter users said that Main Street Cinema was in need of a revamp as the space is often empty. Others argued that the change is likely temporary, and not worth worrying about.

Why are people complaining about putting merchandise inside the Main Street Cinema at #DISNEYLAND? This could be the start of some amazing merchandise opportunities! #MainStreetCinema pic.twitter.com/WFxZrYGPnN — Ralph (@RalphDisneyFan) June 15, 2019

Man, people are PISSED about the Main Street Cinema pop-up shop. You folks know that it's more than likely temporary for the summer crowds (keep in mind that Galaxy's Edge goes public in just over a week), right? The displays aren't even intrusive. — Max ‎⎊ (@iron_bantha) June 14, 2019

Re: Main Street Cinema as a shop… 1. Nobody ever goes in that place… honestly, utilization is super low.

2. IF it was gonna be a shop, they should close it and do it right… keep elements of the old cinema and work them into the shop design. — Jim Disney (@westcoasternet) June 14, 2019

So I guess the new thing people are upset about is Disneyland has put merch inside the Main Street cinema room. Nobody goes in there and now they are concerned. — Matt (@Mr_Matt71) June 14, 2019

Main Street Cinema was one of the first attractions created by Walt Disney

According to Fandom, Main Street Cinema opened to visitors on Disneyland’s opening day in 1955, and played short films starring celebrities like Gloria Swanson. It later switched its film rotation to show Disney movies in the ’70s, and a matching attraction was built in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom – which has since closed.

Now, the theater plays some of Walt Disney’s earliest film creations, like “Steamboat Willie,” “Traffic Troubles,” and “Mickey’s Polo Team,” all of which run for less than eight minutes each.

Currently, it’s unclear if the films are still being played while merchandise is being sold within Main Street Cinema. It’s also unclear if Disney has plans to make the change permanent. INSIDER has reached out to Disneyland for clarification; representatives for the park did not immediately reply to our request for comment.