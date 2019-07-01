Disneyland is bringing back a magical night parade with a ‘half-million sparkling lights’ that has fans booking flights

caption Mickey Mouse sits atop a float during the Main Street Electrical Parade in 2017. source Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register/Getty Images

On Friday, Disney announced that the Main Street Electrical Parade is coming back to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, for a limited time this summer.

The parade will be held at Disneyland Park from August 2 through September 30, and will feature a “half-million sparkling lights,” according to Disney.

The original version of the parade debuted at Disneyland in 1972, and ran until 1996.

Disney has since reintroduced the show to other theme parks, but officially ended the parade’s run at Disneyland in 2017.

Disney theme parks are constantly changing, and classic attractions are sometimes replaced with newer rides and shows. But at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, parkgoers can rest assured knowing that at least one fan-favorite spectacle is making a grand return to the park.

On Friday, the Disney Parks Blog announced that the Main Street Electrical Parade will, once again, make its way through Disneyland Park. The parade will run from from August 2 through September 30, and feature a “half-million sparkling lights” and “electro-syntho-magnetic musical sounds,” according to Disney.

The nighttime parade has not been showcased at Disneyland since 2017.

caption A view of Disney’s Electrical Parade from 2009. source Harshlight/Flickr/Attribution License

Many Disney fans are ecstatic about the return of the classic parade

On Twitter, many people said they plan to make special trips to Disneyland in time to see the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade.

So who wants to go to Disneyland with me around September/August while the Main Street Electrical Parade is back? — Alyssa (@Abedell98) July 1, 2019

One of the things I’m most excited for about when the Main Street Electrical Parade returns to Disneyland, other than the parade itself, is all the themed treats that’ll pop up! This is some of the stuff I ate when it was back for a short time in 2017. pic.twitter.com/TJMksd8LZX — Gabriella ???? (@Knights_Of_Ren_) July 1, 2019

The Main Street Electrical Parade is like Disneyland’s version of Harry Potter Weekend on ABC Family. We make a crap ton of jokes about it, we’ve seen it millions of times, but we’re all gonna sit down and watch it again anyway out of sheer nostalgia. — Lorenz, Designated Toy Story Grief Counselor (@KyloRenzGido) July 1, 2019

Don’t know what times Disneyland are going to show Electrical Parade, but I will be there everyday from the beginning to the end of the run. BET. — Joseph N (@Joephis_N) June 30, 2019

DISNEYLAND’S MAIN STREET ELECTRICAL PARADE IS COMING BACK AUGUST 2ND. I REPEAT. DISNEYLAND’S MAIN STREET ELECTRICAL PARADE IS COMING BACK AUGUST 2ND. ???????????? — Arshea Galang™ (@ShayGalang) June 29, 2019

Highly considering flying to Disneyland in August or September so I can see the Main Street Electrical Parade one last time. Soooo if anyone wants to go to California with me ???????????????? — Kayley ???? (your ghost host) (@diagonkayley) June 29, 2019

According to MiceChat, a website about Disney theme parks, locals recently spotted trucks transporting parade floats to Disneyland late during the night.

Many speculated the floats were originally used in the Main Street Electrical Parade, convincing others that the parade was set to return.

Disney first introduced its electric parade to Disneyland parkgoers in 1972

According to Yesterland, a blog about retired Disney attractions, the Main Street Electrical Parade originally featured floats built on “flat frames,” which were “decorated with relatively few light bulbs.” Yesterland also reported that some of the floats were “borrowed from other parades.”

However, the parade was revamped during the years of 1975 and 1976, according to Yesterland, when Disney temporarily replaced the show with one called America on Parade.

A new and improved version of the Main Street Electrical Parade ran from the mid ’70s until 1996, though it was temporarily closed for a second time between 1983 and 1984, according to Yesterland.

The parade officially ended at Disneyland on November 25, 1996. According to Yesterland, huge crowds gathered to witness the event, and many people spent $10 to receive a “commemorative display box with an actual light bulb from a Main Street Electrical Parade float.”

Today, some of those boxes are available to purchase on marketplace websites like Ebay for prices between $30 and $60.

More than 20 years later, the glowing parade was reintroduced to the California theme park in 2017. According to Yesterland, parkgoers had the option to spend an additional $95 to see the show’s first viewing, though public performances followed soon after.

The show was cancelled once again on August 20, 2017, according to Yesterland, though similar parades have been held over the years at California Adventure, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

Representatives for Disneyland did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.