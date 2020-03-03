LIVE UPDATES: See the full results of today’s Maine Democratic primary

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Today is Super Tuesday, when 16 different Democratic party primaries and caucuses happen on the same day.

Maine is holding their primary today, with polls closing at 8 p.m. ET.

We’ll have up-to-the-minute live vote counts and results happening in real time updating automatically.

Maine is hosting one of the 16 Democratic party presidential primaries and caucuses taking place on Super Tuesday. Polls in Maine close at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and we will have live vote counts and results happening in real time.

Pre-primary:

Maine’s Democratic governor Janet Mills did away with the Pine Tree State’s caucus system, establishing a new primary-based nomination in June 2019.

What’s at stake in the primary?

The state has been allocated 32 total delegates, including 24 pledged delegates and 8 super delegates. Maine has a closed primary, meaning that citizens registered with opposing parties will not be able to vote in the Democratic primary.

Who does the polling say is ahead?

Sen. Bernie Sanders has a 69% chance of winning the most votes in the state, according to FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast.

The second-most likely winner is Joe Biden, with a 15% chance.

A Colby poll that ran between February 10 and February asked prospective Maine voters who they would vote for “if the Maine Democratic primary for president was held today?”

Sanders carried the poll with a quarter of respondents. Of the remaining Democratic candidates, Bloomberg was the runner-up, with 14% of survey participants saying they’d support the billionaire.