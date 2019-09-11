A fisherman in Maine caught a super rare genetically-mutated two-tone lobster, which scientists say is a one in 50 million find

caption The rare lobster’s amazing color pattern is down to a genetic mutation. source Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries

Daryl Dunham, a fisherman in Maine caught a rare two-toned lobster, which scientists say is a 1 in 50 million find.

Dunham donated the unique looking crustacean to the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, where it is now on display for visitors to wonder at.

It shares a tank with three other rare lobsters, including two spotted “Calico’s” and a rare blue lobster.

Scientist Mike Thalhauser told Insider that the variations in color and pattern are down to rare genetic mutation.

The standout feature of the lobster is a two-toned color split exactly down its middle, making it half black and half red.

Captain Daryl Dunham, the fisherman who caught the crustacean last week donated it to the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries.

The unique colorway is down to a “rare genetic mutation” according to Mike Thalhauser, who works at the center as an advisor.

“The mechanism for its occurrence isn’t completely understood, there is actually quite a bit of variation in color between lobsters naturally” he told Insider.

caption The defining feature of the lobster is that it is two-toned, half black and half red. source Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries

Thalhauser estimated this particular variation to happen around one in 50 million lobsters.

The Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries told Insider that the lobster will be put on display with three other very rare lobsters in its education center.

“We happen to have four unique lobsters in our marine touch tank at the same time, which is also very rare,” a spokesperson told Insider.

Also on display are two Calico lobsters, distinguished by their spotted shells, and a rare blue lobster, which is that color because of a rare gene mutation that causes it to create more of a certain protein.

caption The lobster will be placed in a tank with three other rare lobsters at the Maine Center fro Coastal Fisheries. source Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries

“All of the lobsters in there would turn red if we cooked them,” Thalhauser said.

“But luckily for them they will be freed after they teach folks about lobsters and the importance of lobster fishery to coastal communities in Maine.”