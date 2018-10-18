Maisie Williams says Arya’s final ‘Game of Thrones’ scene is ‘beautiful’ and she was ‘alone’

caption Maisie Williams is Arya Stark. source HBO

Maisie Williams spoke about filming her final scene as Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones.”

She says she has “the perfect scene” but was “alone” for it.

She also added that she is ready to let the character go.

Maisie Williams is done playing Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones” and opened up about leaving the role behind.

In an interview with The Guardian, the 21-year-old actress said that she found her final scene on the HBO show “beautiful” and revealed that she was “alone” for it.

“I ended on the perfect scene,” she said “I was alone – shocker. Arya’s always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches.”

She said she gave an unplanned speech after wrapping but became emotional in the moment.

“In that moment I realized what the show meant to me,” she said.

Her co-star Peter Dinklage spoke to Vulture about the cast’s goodbye’s and said “it was really hard” to bid everyone farewell.

As for leaving the character of Arya behind, Williams said she is OK with being done.

“I got to the end and I didn’t want more,” she said. “I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was quite big for me. I had a lot more to do, mainly because there’s just less characters now, so everyone’s got more to do.”

“Game of Thrones” returns for its eighth and final season in 2019.