Maisie Williams says she had to wear a strap across her chest and a ‘chubby belly’ to ‘reverse puberty’ on ‘Game of Thrones’

Maisie Williams recently reflected on her decade-long experience filming HBO’s “Game of Thrones” for a feature on CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday.

Williams, now 22, was just 12 years old when she was cast as the adventurous and bold Arya Stark. While traveling through Westeros on earlier seasons, Arya’s survival partly relied on her ability to appear young and boyish – but Williams herself was growing up.

“There was a few seasons in the middle where I had to wear, like, a strap just to reverse puberty for the first few years while Arya was pretending to be a boy,” she said on “60 Minutes.”

caption During season two, Arya traveled while dressed as a boy named Arry. source HBO

“And then it got to the point where the strap was no longer working. So, I was about 15, right, and he gave me, like, this little, chubby belly. So it would, like, even out the playing field,” she continued. “And then – yeah, I was about 15 years old. Like, I kinda just want a boyfriend, honestly. I don’t wanna wear this.”

Williams added that “for the most part,” the characters on “Game of Thrones” were allowed to “evolve.”

“I remember, I guess, like, season six is when Arya gets her new costume, I think. And I remember I walked into my trailer one morning and there was a little bra and it was very exciting,” she said.

caption Arya on season six, episode eight, “No One.” source HBO

Williams had previously reflected on “becoming a woman” – and the on-set growing pains that accompanied – during a joint Rolling Stone cover story with her best friend and co-star, Sophie Turner.

Turner plays Sansa Stark, Arya’s older and more traditionally feminine sister, who’s held captive by various noble families throughout the series.

“She’s going through all these changes, and yet she has to still look like a child and cut her hair short and look completely different to how she’s feeling inside,” Turner said of Williams. “I think she really envied me because I got to wear the dresses and have nice makeup and nice hair. And I wanted the trousers and the boyish clothes!”

Watch Williams discuss her “Game of Thrones” wardrobe with “60 Minutes,” alongside her co-star and onscreen brother Isaac Hempstead Wright, below.