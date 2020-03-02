Maisie Williams and her boyfriend wore matching blue eyeshadow and checked suits at Paris Fashion Week

caption Maisie williams and her boyfriend wore matching powdery blue suits and eyeshadow. source Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Maisie Williams and her boyfriend matched their makeup to their checked suits at Paris Fashion Week.

The “Game of Thrones” star wore a white, cream and blue checked blazer with complementing trousers and quirky Marie Antoinette-inspired pointed mules.

She also slicked her hair back and kept her overall makeup subdued and dewy apart from her bright blue eyeshadow at Thom Browne’s 2020 show.

Maisie Williams and her boyfriend dressed like they’d come straight from Narnia at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The couple blended into the wintery-inspired Thom Browne show where they sat front row amongst artificial snow and paired their pastel-colored suits with bright blue eyeshadow.

caption Williams and Reuben Selby sat front row near singer Janelle Monae. source Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The 22-year-old completed her look with quirky Marie Antoinette-inspired pointed mules, and carried a boxy white and gold embellished bag.

Reuben Selby, a model who also co-founded the modeling agency Contact Agency, wore the same powdery blue, white and pink checked pattern on his plaid coat, trousers and tie. He also donned 1940s style black and white lace-up brogues.

Both Williams and Selby’s hair was slicked back with their makeup fairly subdued and dewy with the exception of their blue color-pop eye shadow.

Williams’ makeup artist Francesa Barazzo posted her creation on Instagram where she said she used blue acrylic paint for the actress’ eyeshadow, and applied individual lashes to her.

Thom Browne’s Fall 2020 collection was inspired by Noah’s Ark and saw models wear animal masks and platform ankle boots as they trodded through a winter-wonderland setting.

