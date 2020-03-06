Maison de la Luz New Orleans is a jewel of a hotel with exquisite design and attention to detail — here’s why this new offering from the folks behind Ace Hotels is unlike any other hotel in the city right now

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Maison de la Luz is a beautifully-curated hotel from the same group behind Ace Hotels with high-end interior design and a luxurious feel not commonly found in New Orleans.

With the focus on design and sophisticated rooms, guest amenities and on-site amenities are limited, though visitors are able to access Ace Hotel across the street to use the pool and other facilities.

Rooms start at $269, which is a bit high for the city, but is consistent throughout the year outside of Mardi Gras and major festivals, and represents good value for those seeking a more luxurious stay than other NoLa hotels can provide.

Ace Hotels are known for being minimal, modern, and hip, but are not typically associated with luxury. That’s now changed with the debut of the brand’s new venture, Maison de la Luz, which boasts an impressively artistic interior design concept delivered by the much-lauded Los Angeles design team, Studio Shamshiri.

Its stated aim is to elevate the level of luxury available in New Orleans and it’s quickly become an excellent alternative to other high-end hotels such as The Roosevelt or The Ritz-Carlton, by offering more privacy and personal service.

Maison de la Luz is Ace Hotel Group’s second concept outside of their regular properties; the other is Sister City New York, which we previously reviewed as well. It stands out amid a flurry of recent openings in the Central Business District, appealing to travelers that value a sense of refinement and a level of exclusivity that only smaller luxury hotels can offer. It almost feels like you’re a guest at a posh luxury townhouse.

I spent a night in a King Bedroom, an entry-level room, which was comped for review. The 300-square-foot space made for one of the most impressive entry-level rooms I’ve seen in the city. Deluxe (from $439), One Bedroom Suites (from $1,199) and Grand Studio Suites (also from $1,199) are available for those with a higher budget seeking more spacious rooms with the most attractive interior design.

With the focus squarely on accommodations, on-site amenities are limited, save for an impressive lounge and bar. However, it was easy to hop across the road to sister property Ace Hotel New Orleans and avail myself of a quick work out and dip in their rooftop pool, which is a privilege extended to all Maison de la Luz guests. I enjoyed the feeling of relative seclusion in Maison de la Luz, along with the reassurance of having the run of a full-service hotel.

Sure, there are cheaper standard rooms in competing four and five-star hotels in New Orleans, but they are decidedly less alluring in terms of the striking aesthetic I observed here.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by Maison de la Luz.

caption A stately Beaux-Arts exterior hides a jewel inside. source Paul Oswell/Business Insider

I’ve stayed in and reviewed most of the hotels in New Orleans, so a boast of a ‘new concept in luxury’ had me skeptical. I’ve seen it all before.

But my doubts were short-lived, as the Beaux-Arts exterior gave way to a whimsical, almost-cinematic lobby framed by a gorgeous staircase, with its grand flight either side of the tiled entrance.

caption I was greeted by striking decor from the first step inside. source Paul Oswell/Business Insider

The grandeur was immediately evident, from the Art Deco curios to the classy black and white tiled floors, all illuminated by decorous period lamps.

caption The design harkens back to another era. source Paul Oswell/Business Insider

I arrived midweek, late in the morning. No other guests were around, and so the check-in process felt incredibly easy. The staff referring to me courteously by name, a consideration that lasted all three days of my stay.

The front desk furnished me with an old-fashioned key fob, to be deposited with reception as I left the property each time, another touch that felt reassuringly traditional.

The process was seamless, the staff welcoming and chatty, and they shared local knowledge about what was happening around town that evening.

Within minutes, though, I was happily climbing a couple of flights of stairs to my room.

source Paul Oswell/Business Insider

I was checked into a King Bedroom, an entry-level room that nonetheless enjoyed all of the same extravagant design features that wowed me in the lobby. At around 300 square feet, the proportions felt generous and it would easily have accommodated a couple with luggage.

The twelve-foot high ceilings added to the sense of space, making the room immediately feel glamorous.

On closer inspection, the design details upped the ante even more. The King-sized bed and plush armchairs came in a striking royal blue fabric, which contrasted nicely to the burned orange of the rug. All of the colors popped in the daylight, lit by huge windows and the high ceilings.

caption Remarkable design details stand out, like this pineapple ice bucket. source Paul Oswell/Business Insider

The details seemed mischievous and whimsical, from the lamp stand fashioned from champagne coups to the golden pineapple ice bucket, the writhing snake that formed the handle to the walk-in shower, and zodiac signs etched into the coffee table. Little details truly shined.

The minibar stocked regular expected snacks, as well as high-end liquor and wine that you don’t see in many properties here, including bottles of Monkey 47 artisanal gin and Ruinart rose champagne.

caption Atmospheric artwork depicts evocative Louisiana swamp scenes. source Paul Oswell/Business Insider

A real sense of thought and curation went into the rooms here, beginning with the spookily atmospheric artwork depicting evocative Louisiana swamp scenes.

All of the rooms look out over the city’s Central Business District, but the soundproofing was effective and the room felt peaceful. The low traffic volume at night never once intruded on a sound night’s sleep, and the bed itself incredibly comfortable.

caption The bathroom was especially posh and large for a standard room at this price point. source Paul Oswell/Business Insider

The white-tiled bathroom was a joy to use, with a modern, stand-alone tub as well as a walk-in shower that featured a sculpted snake figure as a handle. His and hers sinks came replete with high-end toiletries by Grown Alchemist.

Although the rooms are fairly uniform in terms of decor, the high level of detail makes it feel like they’ve been individually decorated. I haven’t seen a room like it, especially compared to the majority of chain hotel rooms in the neighborhood.

The lead-in price of $269 is slightly higher than many standard rooms in town, but the fact that the same room in bigger cities would likely cost around double, and the added value of the design and exclusivity make it a price worth paying, in my opinion.

The standard rooms here are akin to executive rooms in most other properties, and you can pay the same price for something far more ordinary.

Some people may frown at having to leave the hotel and cross a road to take advantage of the facilities at Ace, but I felt it was a small price to pay and would gladly do so again.

caption The Living Room lounge feels like you’re staying in the home of a world traveler with an eye for antiques. source Paul Oswell/Business Insider

With the focus on accommodations, you won’t find the panoramic range of amenities that you might at a large business hotel or resort.

There is, however, a public lounge on the ground floor called The Living Room and is somewhere you can actually feel at home relaxing in. It has the ambiance of a private members’ club, boasting comfortable sofas and armchairs, all framed by a collection of curious Egyptian and Asian artifacts.

The Living Room doesn’t have a full-service restaurant, but it does offer some refreshments. Breakfast sees two options, with free pastries and coffees available for guests to grab on the go, or a more drawn out a la carte affair.

The Living Room also offers a nightly complimentary charcuterie and wine selection, which was surprisingly high quality.

caption The only meal served on-site is breakfast. source Paul Oswell/Business Insider

The sit-down breakfast is not included in the room rate and takes place in the grand Breakfast Room, with fancy booths and chandeliers for the look of a classy French cafe. In addition to cereal and pastries, guests can order such delights as crawfish and rapini benedict or ham and gruyere omelette.

caption The hotel’s bar hosts a secret bar within a bar for guests only. source Paul Oswell/Business Insider

There is also Bar Marilou, which is the hotel’s jewel. It is the first bar in the US created by globally-admired Quixotic Projects, a Paris-based design firm responsible for some of that city’s hippest bars.

It felt like walking into a large, sumptuous, scarlet library. As well as furniture that cried out to be lounged on, and strikingly decorated cabinets, there’s a secret for guests only.

Pushing back on one of the shelving units, hotel guests can enter into a private salon that acts as their own private bar within a bar. It’s a miniature salon with more worldly souvenirs and feels incredibly exclusive.

caption The exquisite speakeasy bar. source Paul Oswell/Business Insider

As well as an impressive cocktail program, the bar serves French-influenced bar snacks, such as Saint Jacques seared scallops and pommes frites with crème fraîche and caviar.

For extra amenities such as an exercise room, music venue, and rooftop pool, guests can head next door to the Ace Hotel. There are no extra resort fees, and the staff at Maison de la Luz will happily set you up with a minimum of fuss.

Maison de la Luz is plum in the middle of the city’s Central Business District, making it a perfect spot for meetings. The CBD has a wealth of dining and nightlife options.

It’s also just a few minutes’ walk from the city’s historic French Quarter, and all of the downtown attractions are right there, from the Mississippi River to the Aquarium, entertainment options, and Bourbon Street.

A block away, you can hop on the streetcar and be Uptown within a few minutes, and most of the city is very accessible from here.

Maison de la Luz is the number one ranked hotel out of 174 properties in New Orleans, which is high praise considering it has only been open a relatively short amount of time.

At the time of writing, the hotel only had 5-star reviews, with little evidence of any complaints. Guests especially seemed to love the personal service, with people saying the staff is “super friendly” and that they went “above and beyond.”

Guests also loved the attention to detail, and Bar Marilou is a constant favorite, one guest saying that “it transported us to Paris, sophisticated and gorgeous.” The hidden guest bar, of course, also won major points as well, “The hidden hotel bar is my favorite and a romantic way to end your night.”

Some guests found the complimentary continental breakfast offering “a little stingy” considering the room rates, but guest reviews were overwhelmingly positive.

Who stays here: Travelers who are design-conscious, want something out of the ordinary, and value their privacy. Also, fans of the Ace brand who want a step up in comfort, and celebrities – several famous film stars have already stayed here.

We like: The sense of discovery that comes with just noticing all the small design details such as the snake handles for the showers and the zodiac-themed etchings on the in-room table.

We love: The look on the other bar patron’s faces as you pull back the door and slink into the secret bar within a bar in Bar Marilou. It feels incredibly exclusive.

We think you should know: If you need to exercise or swim during your stay, you’ll have to cross the road to Ace Hotel, which just requires a little thinking ahead in terms of clothing choices and planning.

We’d do this differently next time: Experience the a la carte breakfast menu, which had items beyond the normal diner fare offered at most chain hotels, and looked like a little slice of France to start the day.

Maison de la Luz is a new kind of hotel for New Orleans. The Ace Hotel group has taken a risk in a city that doesn’t have many very expensive, high-end properties, but it has paid off.

While it’s exclusive and decadent, the prices still represent excellent value for discerning travelers, and a hotel of this kind in many other cities would be much more expensive.

The design and service are constantly delightful, and while it’s not particularly family-friendly, it’s in a great location. The lack of amenities may put off some people. But with everything a guest might need available at the sister property Ace Hotel next door, it’s not a huge concern.

Overall, the experience was cultured, urbane, and exclusive, and not like any other hotel in the city. The sense of relaxation was palpable, and the tranquility and personal nature of the service from the impeccable staff was a real draw.